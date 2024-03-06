Syracuse women’s basketball: Felisha Legette-Jack named ACC Coach of the Year, two players earn All-ACC honors

Not long ago, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team hired Felisha Legette-Jack as head coach and tasked her with rebuilding a program stuck in a period of uncertainly. The hard work has now paid off nearly two years later after Legette-Jack received this season’s ACC Coach of the Year award on Tuesday after guiding Syracuse to an unthinkable, program history-making campaign.

In her second season as head coach, Legette-Jack guided the Orange to a 23-6 overall record and a 13-6 record versus the ACC, tying program records for most overall wins and conference wins in a single season.

Syracuse also exceeded its expectations compared to any other ACC team this year and, over the course of this season, transformed into one of the biggest surprise teams in the NCAA.

The moment @CuseCoachJack learned she was @ACCWBB Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/gDMqm1gAw6 — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) March 5, 2024

After being projected to finish ninth in the ACC during the preseason, Syracuse finished tied for second in the conference standings this year. The Orange ended the season with four wins over AP top-15 ACC opponents and locked in the third-seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Syracuse not only outplayed its initial expectations in Legette-Jack’s second year as coach, but the Orange drastically improved performance-wise compared to last year:

Felisha Legette-Jack: 2022-2023 versus 2023-2024 Season Overall Record ACC Record Conference Standings AP top-25 appearances Record versus AP top-25 Postseason? Season Overall Record ACC Record Conference Standings AP top-25 appearances Record versus AP top-25 Postseason? 2022-2023 20-13 9-9 T-8th 0 1-6 NIT, Super 16 2023-2024 23-6 13-5 T-2nd 8 4-4 NCAA Tournament, five-seed (projected)

Legette-Jack is also close to officially guiding the Orange to their first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2020-2021 season, which includes a possibility to jump to being a top-16 seed. After entering this season as a “Last Four In” team, Syracuse concluded the regular season as a projected five-seed according to ESPN’s latest bracketology update.

The award is a historic one in the context of Syracuse basketball history. Since joining the ACC in the 2013-2014 season, Legette-Jack is the first head coach from either the men’s or women’s program to win the ACC Coach of the Year Award.

She also becomes just the third coach in women’s team history to secure the conference award for Coach of the Year, joining former head coaches Barbara Jacobs (1987-1988) and Quentin Hillsman (2007-2008) who each won Big East COTY honors.

Outside of FLJ’s COTY nod, fifth-year guard Dyaisha Fair and first-year forward Alyssa Latham each received a spot on the All-ACC teams.

In her second straight year with Syracuse, Fair earned All-ACC first team honors and faired very well in the final vote — becoming the first Syracuse player to receive consecutive All-ACC first team nods since Tiana Mangakahia did so in 2018 and 2019. Fair finished in second place in voting for the All-ACC first team, only trailing Virginia Tech center and 2024 ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley. She was also the only player from the Orange to secure either All-ACC first or second team honors.

Fair averaged 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals and shined notably for her electric play against the ACC. This season, she ranked first in three-point field goals and three-point percentage, third in points per game and fourth in steals per game in the ACC.

Fair also achieved two notable scoring milestones over the course of this season, becoming just the 16th player in Division I women’s basketball history to reach 3,000 career points before eventually working her way up to fifth all-time on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list.

In her first year with the Orange, Latham earned the last spot on the ACC’s All-Freshman Team. Latham made an immediate impact on both ends of the court, reaching double-figures in points in 12 games and starting in 23 of the Orange’s 29 regular season games. She ended the year averaging 8.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game and was the only freshman to finish top-10 in blocks in the ACC.

Latham becomes the first Syracuse player to make the ACC All-Freshman team since Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi in the 2018-2019 season.

Up next for the No. 3 Orange is a trip to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament. Syracuse is back in action on Friday night for the ACC Quarterfinals and will play the winner of the game between No. 6 Florida State and one of either No. 11 Virginia or No. 14 Wake Forest.