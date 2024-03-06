For just the second time, the relatively newfound battle of Upstate vs. Long Island went against the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team on Tuesday night in the JMA Dome, as they lost another overtime game at home, 13-12, to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

It was a slow-moving slog for much of the night, with the two hour and 46 minute long game featuring tons of fouls, 13 cards, two video replay reviews and a handful of referee conversations.

In between, the Orange and the Seawolves played a back-and-forth, defensive minded first half in which neither team scored more than two goals in a row and saw Stony Brook take a 5-4 lead into halftime.

The second half was about grabbing momentum and going on runs. The Orange attacked first out of the break, scoring the first three goals to take a 7-5 lead midway through the third. Stony Brook quickly fired back, scoring three goals in two minutes to go back on top, 8-7. ‘Cuse’s final big run extended into the mid-fourth quarter, when they scored four of five goals to take an 11-9 lead that was looking good with 7:23 remaining in the game.

It was looking like the Orange might even extend that lead, but Stony Brook goalie Emily Manning made a pair of massive saves on SU’s ensuing possession after their 11th goal, which gave the momentum right back to her side. The Seawolves proceeded to score three straight goals to take a 12-11 lead with 1:08 on the clock.

A beautifully executed feed from Emma Tyrrell at X to Maddy Baxter in front of cage helped the Orange dramatically tie the game with 10 seconds left.

Unfortunately, the overtime was all Stony Brook. Draw control wiz Ellie Masera ran down the opening draw, and then scored the game-winning goal on the ensuing possession on a beautiful shot while falling down to give SU their second overtime loss of the season and drop them to 3-3 on the campaign.

While the box score showed an evenly played game, and of course it was to some extent, I thought Stony Brook was clearly the better team on the night in their execution. This was not a good performance from SU, especially offensively.

It was a rough one from the Orange offense, as they struggled for most of the night to break down the Stony Brook zone. Here’s a quick breakdown of their 12 goals:

6 on free-positions (technically it was 5, but one other was scored directly from a FP)

2 in unsettled situations off draw wins (both were scored 14 seconds after the draw)

1 on a Power Play

3 in normal, 7-on-7

Only three times did the Orange score in even-strength defense situations. They simply couldn’t break down Stony Brook’s zone, and had to rely mostly on free-position chances to keep themselves in the game.

Their movement and plan of attack were lackluster, and their power play unit went an inexcusable 1-of-6 for the game. And two of those six power plays were 7-on-5 chances; they scored on neither of them. When you go 1-of-6 on power plays, don’t score when you have two extra players twice, and lose in overtime, you have no one to blame but yourselves.

The defense had a mixed bag of a night, causing 10 turnovers and getting nine Delaney Sweitzer saves, but they allowed Stony Brook’s offense to do what ‘Cuse’s offense couldn’t. They were repeatedly shredded by Alex Finn picking passes all night long from X to the tune of five assists. Kailyn Hart found the back of the net five times, and Ellie Masera had four goals and nine draw controls, including the overtime draw win and the game-winning goal.

‘Cuse was led on the night by Olivia Adamson (2G, 2A), Emma Ward (2G, 2A) and Emma Tyrrell (3G, 1A), all of whom finished with four points. Savannah Sweitzer (2G) had a pair of goals, including a beautiful BTB finish, and Maddy Baxter’s (1G, 1A) two points included the game-tying goal that sent the game to overtime.

The Orange will look to bounce back this weekend when they return to ACC play and travel down to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, March 9 at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra.