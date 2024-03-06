Syracuse women’s basketball: taking stock of the Orange’s resume heading into the ACC Tournament

With the 2024 ACC Tournament kicking off in just a couple of hours, it’s safe to say there will be a fair amount at stake for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (23-6, 13-5) as we approach the weekend.

An NCAA Tournament bid appears to be all but guaranteed for Syracuse, but seeding and home-court advantage are still on the line. Ditto for continuing to capitalize on what’s been a phenomenal second season under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, or seeing how the Orange can navigate their way through a loaded ACC slate in Greensboro. In short: a lot can change between now and when the ACC Championship concludes on Sunday afternoon.

After previewing the Orange’s outlook for this year’s ACC Tournament, it’s time to take a look at their current resume to see what could change within the next few days and how that will impact Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament seeding.

Entering the ACC Tournament, it’s hard to find many blemishes in Syracuse’s resume. The Orange concluded their non-conference slate with a 10-1 record, then maintained near-perfect success when it came time to face the ACC throughout the rest of this season. After being projected to finish ninth in the ACC during the preseason, Syracuse concluded this year with a three-way tie for second place in the conference and the third-seed in this year’s conference tournament.

More importantly, Syracuse handled business against the teams it was favored to beat and successfully picked up some signature wins across the board, but avoided anything close to a “catastrophic” loss.

All six of Syracuse’s losses this regular season (five against the ACC) were against opponents ranked between 15th and 35th in the NET, four of which came on the road. The Orange’s 75-51 road loss to North Carolina is the only one that really stands out given the margin of defeat. Outside of that, there is little to no inconsistency with the Orange’s regular season resume.

It’s also important to consider the many quality wins Syracuse has this year. The Orange kicked off the season with a pair of non-con wins over Alabama (28th in NET) and Iowa State (38th in NET) followed by five top-50 NET wins over the following ACC opponents: Notre Dame x2 (eighth in NET), Louisville (23rd in NET), Florida State (47th in NET) and Miami (50th in NET).

Here’s some other numbers to consider heading into the ACC Tournament:

Syracuse is 2-2 this season versus the rest of the top-four seeds in the ACC Tournament. The Orange swept No. 4 Notre Dame but lost once to each of No. 1 Virginia Tech and No. 2 NC State.

All four of the Orange’s ranked wins were against opponents ranked at least top-15 in the AP poll.

Syracuse enters this week ranked No. 20 in the AP poll and No. 16 in ESPN’s women’s basketball power rankings.

The Orange currently sit as a projected five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update.

The last bullet point is a critical one — the top-16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament possess the right to host (at least) the first two rounds on their home court, and Syracuse is sitting just on the outside of that.

That begs the question: what would it take in the ACC Tournament to push the Orange to a top-16 seed?

Including Syracuse, here are the resumes for all teams currently slated as a four-seed, five-seed or six-seed:

Syracuse compared to other NCAA Tournament-bound teams Team (Projected Seeding for NCAA Tournament) Overall Record (Conf. Record) NET Strength of Schedule Current AP Poll Ranking Team (Projected Seeding for NCAA Tournament) Overall Record (Conf. Record) NET Strength of Schedule Current AP Poll Ranking Notre Dame (four-seed) 23-6 (13-5) 8th 30th 14 Gonzaga (four-seed) 29-2 (16-0) 11th 85th 15 Indiana (four-seed) 24-4 (15-3) 12th 36th 12 Colorado (four-seed) 21-8 (11-7) 19th 5th 18 Oklahoma (five-seed) 21-8 (15-3) 27th 20th 19 Baylor (five-seed) 23-6 (12-6) 16th 42nd 17 Syracuse (five-seed) 23-6 (13-5) 42nd 47th 20 Kansas State (five-seed) 24-6 (13-5) 14th 39th 16 Louisville (six-seed) 23-8 (12-6) 23rd 32nd 24 North Carolina (six-seed) 19-11 (11-7) 32nd 13th N/A Creighton (six-seed) 24-4 (15-3) 24th 70th 21 Utah (six-seed) 21-9 (11-7) 9th 1st 22

Outside of Syracuse obviously controlling its own destiny, the main scenarios to monitor include a) how well does Notre Dame play in the ACC Tournament, b) who emerges out of the hotly-contested Big 12 and c) will one of either Indiana or Gonzaga falter?

Outside of Louisville or UNC, Syracuse in most scenarios would remain a five-seed (at worst) by Selection Sunday.

Based on comparing the numbers, one win in the ACC Tournament keeps the Orange as a five-seed, but two wins would likely be enough to put them as a four-seed. A loss for Syracuse in the ACC Quarterfinals probably drops Syracuse down to a six-seed.

The Orange will play their first game in the ACC Quarterfinals on Friday night. We’ll see what happens from there.