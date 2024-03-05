Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Clemson Tigers

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team remains on the road for the final game of the regular season as it prepares for its second meeting of the season with the Clemson Tigers.
Syracuse has won five of its last six while Clemson enters after a loss at Notre Dame. This game tips off at 7 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum and airs on ESPN2
Congratulations to ACC Coach of the Year Felisha Legette-Jack
Coach. Leader. Phenomenal Woman. @CuseCoachJack is the ACC Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/nDbz9m1Qhp— Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) March 5, 2024
As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments below.
