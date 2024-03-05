Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Stony Brook preview and game thread

Fresh off a pair of ACC wins the past two weekends, the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is back in action for a primetime, weeknight matchup with a non-conference foe in the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The in-state clash has become an exciting annual meeting inside the Dome in the last five years. Stony Brook pulled a huge upset back in the shortened 2020 season, but SU has had the upper hand in the three meetings since.

This is a Top-12 matchup as the Orange are ranked No. 5 in this week’s ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, while the Seawolves come in at No. 12. ‘Cuse actually moved back one spot this week due to No. 4 Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina last weekend. Apparently, the voters forgot that SU beat the Irish on the road just a week and a half ago. *shrug emoji*

Opening draw is set for 6 PM and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

It's going to be a top-tier Tuesday



Join #5 @CuseWLAX tomorrow night as they take on #12 Stony Brook at 6:00pm! Bring your posters and pompoms and we'll see you there!



️: https://t.co/gmAucIKoCB pic.twitter.com/jdAHRpQnIm — 'Cuse Promos (@CusePromos) March 4, 2024

All-time series : 7th meeting; Syracuse leads, 5-1

: Syracuse W, 16-11, on March 22, 2023 Stony Brook last year : 15-4 overall, 7-0 CAA; lost to Loyola, 9-8, in NCAAT Second Round

: 15-4 overall, 7-0 CAA; lost to Loyola, 9-8, in NCAAT Second Round Stony Brook this year: 4-0 overall, 0-0 CAA

The Seawolves are off to a fast start this season, having easily handled their first four opponents in Dartmouth, Bryant, Arizona State and Villanova by a combined score of 75-31.

The Stony Brook offense is an imposing one, currently ranking third in the nation in overall scoring with 18.75 goals per game. They also do a great job getting their offense the ball, equally ranking tied for third in the nation with 18.75 draw controls per game.

Their unquestioned leader is senior midfielder Ellie Masera, one of the best players in the country. Masera is off to an insanely fabulous start with 35 points, 24 goals, 11 assists and 40 draw controls. She’s leading the country in points per game (8.75), is second in goals per game (6.00) and is tied for third in draw controls per game (10.00). Yes, I think it’s fair to say she’s one of the best players in the country.

She’s joined on the potent Stony Brook offense by UMass grad transfer attacker Alex Finn, who’s second on the team with 26 points and leads them with 14 assists. Charlotte Verhulst (11G, 3A, 14P) and Kailyn Hart (11G, 1A, 12P) are their other double-digit point scorers. Veterans Morgan Mitchell (3G, 2A, 5P), Jolie Creo (2G, 1A, 3P) and Erin MacQuarrie (1G, 1A, 2P) are off to slow starts, but all are proven scorers in past seasons. Mitchell, in particular, torched the SU defense in last season’s meeting with seven goals.

Senior defender Clare Levy (6GB, 5CT, 18DC) leads the Stony Brook zone defense. Levy was an All-American last season and is second on the team in ground balls, caused turnovers and draw controls. Binghamton grad transfer Emily Manning has started all four games in goal and has a 9.83 GAA and a .370 save percentage.