Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs Clemson

The Syracuse Orange (20-10, 11-8) look to win their fifth game in a row when they travel to face the Clemson Tigers (20-9, 10-8). Tip off tomorrow night is at 7:00 on ESPN2 and here’s what we’re predicting:

Kevin: Clemson 75, Syracuse 64

Clemson losing to Notre Dame means that they aren’t going to be looking past the Orange in this one. I think this game will be close for a while, but eventually the Tigers frontcourt wears down Syracuse and they pull away late for a win that is closer than the final score. If the Orange want to get this huge road win, they need to avoid silly fouls and find a way to get open shots.

Finn: Clemson 77, Syracuse 67

I agree with Kevin’s sense here. The Orange will keep the game competitive early on, but as they have all season, they will go cold and let up a run. This exact issue arose for Cuse in the first half when these teams faced off earlier this season. The Orange were down one after eight minutes before allowing a 14-0 run that effectively ended their chances. This run featured three fouls, three turnovers, and a ton of bad misses. In a tough away environment and a must-win game for both teams, the pressure could cause the Orange to go cold, freezing them out of tournament contention.

Max: Clemson 76, Syracuse 71

This is far from a gimme for the Tigers, who’ve lost to Georgia Tech, Virginia and NC State on their home floor. Syracuse keeps it close until the end, but its defense gives up too many unanswered runs against conference opponents on the road. The Louisville and NC State games, albeit wins, both ended way too close for comfort. Adrian Autry’s bunch needs to play a perfect 40 minutes to have a shot, and even with that, the expected rebounding disparity between the two teams could be the knockout punch.

Mike: Clemson 82, Syracuse 67

Man, we’re really setting up a jumbo-sized episode of Disloyal Idiots with these predictions. While I’d love if SU proves me and others wrong, this is where the feel-good story probably ends. Recent Orange victories, all impressive considering the circumstances, have been by the skin of their teeth. Clemson meanwhile needs a good performance to silence their own doubters. ‘Cuse doesn’t have nearly as much luck in the turnover battle and falls just too far back to rally late.

Szuba: Clemson 83, Syracuse 79

Mike’s right. I thought for sure at least one of us would be brave enough to pick Syracuse to win. But I’m too much of a coward to dissent. Clemson is just so balanced across the board it’s hard to think the Orange can exploit any one area of the game against the Tigers. The rebounding will be tough, Clemson takes care of the basketball and executes well within the halfcourt. I do think the recently improved Syracuse offense will continue to hum but without the ability to get stops Clemson will take this one on their home floor.

Dom: Clemson 80, Syracuse 72

A lot of these predictions obviously depend on which version of Clemson we’re getting — the Tigers are coming off a loss to Notre Dame but had won four of their last five prior to that game. If there’s any game where Brown has to do anything but foul out, this is the one. Syracuse does have a decent chance to win, but that would mean overcoming Clemson’s massive rebounding advantage while having a few things going the Orange’s way. A dominant performance from the backcourt will be needed while the defense must put an end to any run Clemson goes on before it’s too late.

