Syracuse women’s basketball: breaking down the Orange’s path through the 2024 ACC Tournament

Only a handful of days stand in the way between now and the start of the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s run through this year’s ACC Tournament.

Redemption and improvement will certainly be top stories to watch for when you look at how last season played out with the nine-seeded Orange falling to eight-seeded NC State 83-58 in the Second Round of the 2023 ACC Tournament. But this time around, things are a bit different (and more successful) in year two under coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

Syracuse will enter the upcoming ACC Tournament as a three-seed, tied for the best seeding the team has had since joining the conference in 2013. After finishing this regular season at 23-6 overall and 13-5 versus in-conference opponents, the Orange possess a chance to make some noise this week.

With all that in mind, let’s break down the Orange’s path forward throughout the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Thanks to being the third-seed, Syracuse is already locked into the ACC Quarterfinals and won’t have to take the court in Greensboro until Friday night. The Orange will take on the winner of No. 6 Florida State versus one of either No. 11 Virginia or No. 14 Wake Forest.

Greensboro, here we come pic.twitter.com/E2trxJmNvM — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) March 4, 2024

On paper, Syracuse did go 3-0 versus FSU, UVA and Wake Forest (one win against each team) but with varying degrees of success.

Let’s quickly start (and end) with Wake Forest — this is the team Syracuse will most likely not face. The Demon Deacons finished 2-16 versus the ACC this season and would need to be the Cavaliers and Seminoles on consecutive days. The Orange also handily defeated the Demon Deacons 77-56 on the road in early January.

Wake Forest won’t pose much of a problem, but Syracuse’s other two potential opponents might.

Syracuse did beat Virginia 85-79 in Charlottesville and played like the better team for most of the game. However, the Cavaliers will be a sneaky dark horse to watch for over the next few days. Virginia sits just one game back from No. 9 Miami, who is currently on the inside track for the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s latest bracketology update.

The Cavaliers enter the ACC Tournament coming off a five-point upset win versus top-seeded Virginia Tech and with two consecutive wins against AP top-25 ACC opponents after beating Louisville roughly a week and a half ago.

Obviously, Florida State remains the Orange’s most realistic and toughest opponent on Friday. Syracuse did upset the then-#15 Seminoles 79-73, but trailed as much as 18 points and needed to outscore FSU 25-11 in the fourth quarter alone. A neutral-site context will certainly be different compared to the Dome, and the Seminoles were a second half meltdown away from beating the Orange.

Should Syracuse beat FSU and if all the top seeds advance without any problem, that would set up a matchup in the ACC Semifinals versus No. 2 NC State. Keep in mind that Syracuse recently lost in overtime to the Wolfpack 75-71 in Raleigh. On the one hand, a loss is a loss. On the other hand, it was an optimistic performance for the Orange on the road.

Conference depth will also be something to watch for. Every game from the Second Round of the ACC Tournament onward is going to be entertaining and there’s a chance to see some more upsets than usual.

A recently injury to two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley has the Hokies’ chances of being the clear favorite totally in jeopardy now. Like Syracuse, NC State is having a surprise season of its own. You can never count out Louisville or Notre Dame. Including the Orange, nine ACC teams are projected to make the upcoming NCAA Tournament (the most out of any other conference).

One last thing to consider is determine how much this year’s performance in the ACC Tournament will impact the Orange’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse entered this week as a projected five-seed, but the path remains open for the team to sneak into one of the final spots in the top-16 which would enable them to host the first two rounds in the Dome.

Tip-off for Syracuse’s ACC Tournament opener is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Greensboro Coliseum. The game will also be available for stream on the ACC Network.

Now it’s your turn: how are you feeling about the Orange’s chances in the ACC Tournament this year?