Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Clemson

The Syracuse Orange (20-10, 11-8) look to keep their late-season push for a Tournament bid going when they travel to face the Clemson Tigers (20-9, 10-8). The game has major implications for ACC Tournament seeding.

Tip off is at 7:00 on ESPN2 and here’s what we’re watching for:

Kevin: Turnovers

In the first meeting, Syracuse forced 21 Clemson turnovers, but only turned it into 15 points. We’ve seen how the Orange offense has thrived in transition and they were only able to get 9 fast-break points at the Dome. In order to offset the Tigers big advantage inside, it’s important that Syracuse is able to not only create turnovers, but cash them in before the Clemson defense can get set. The Tigers only average 10 turnovers per game, so it’ll be a tall task but the Orange have been creating a lot of havoc and will need to disrupt Clemson early and often in this one.

Finn: Limit space for shooters

I expect no shortage of energy on either side with tournament qualification on the line, but Syracuse will have to mitigate Clemson’s three-point threat as a part of the recipe to grab this road win. The Tigers hit 43% of their threes in their first win against Cuse, and although they aren’t an elite shooting team, they are willing to put up shots to stretch the defense, and they have the ability to catch fire and go on a streak. If the Orange can mitigate the threat from behind the arc early on, they shouldn’t have much trouble staying in the game.

Max: Rebounding

This is where the game will be decided, no question about it. Clemson is one of the nation’s best rebounding squads, and we all know of SU’s lack of post-presence besides Maliq Brown. Still, the Orange kept things close with the Tigers in their first meeting despite getting out rebounded by 17. Brown just needs more help on the glass this time around if Syracuse want to pull off the upset. Justin Taylor and Chris Bell were pleasant surprises in the rebounding department against Louisville, and Adrian Autry will need an even better effort from them tonight.

Szuba: Marvelous Mintz

Judah Mintz has been so good for Syracuse it’s almost expected that he’ll play a great game. The Orange need its star player to be all that and maybe more if it’s to knock off Clemson on their home floor. Mintz has averaged 23.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game across his last three games. He’s shot at least seven free throws and knocked down one three in each game, too. What’s most encouraging through is Mintz is distributing the ball and finding teammates whether it’s Maliq Brown on the short roll or a cutting Justin Taylor. Syracuse needs Mintz to shine bright at Clemson.

Mike: Shut down Joe

In order to keep one Joe (Lunardi) sweating, SU needs to keep another (Girard) out of the action as much as possible. P.J. Hall will use those extra few inches well in the paint so it’ll be up to the wingmen to take away JG3-pointers. He knocked down 4/5 in his return to ‘Cuse but has looked pretty pedestrian from deep as of late. If it stays that way, the Orange offense can keep pace with the Tigers - they’d just need to have a hot stretch at the right time.

Dom: Staying the course

Syracuse’s past three games have each shown a common pattern — the Orange build up a massive double-digit lead only for it to be cut into the single-digits, particularly in the middle of the second half. Similar to how they’ve handled business in recent games, how well the Orange shoot will play a big factor. Clemson is the type of team that will catch fire (albeit inconsistently), and with the Tigers playing both Syracuse and Wake Forest in its final two games, the Orange can’t afford to come out flat at the start of the game or blow a lead mid-way through.

********************************************************************************************

What are you lookin for in this one?