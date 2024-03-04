Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange move to No. 20 in last AP poll before ACC Tournament

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (23-6, 13-5) will enter the upcoming ACC Tournament ranked top-20 in the NCAA according to the most recent AP poll released on Monday afternoon.

After falling two spots last week, Syracuse dropped just one spot to No. 20 in the updated version of the AP top-25. This past week, the Orange fell on the road 75-71 to then-No. 12 NC State in the program’s only overtime game of the regular season. With the new AP poll out, Syracuse remains ranked in the top-20 for the seventh-straight week.

In the latest AP poll, No. 20 Syracuse sits as the fourth-highest ranked ACC team behind No. 10 NC State, No. 11 Virginia Tech and No. 14 Notre Dame. No. 24 Louisville is the fifth and final ACC team to make this week’s AP poll while Duke and North Carolina each received votes.

Finished out the regular season in the top 20.



The Orange ended this regular season ranked in the AP top-25 eight times and have kept their spot in the AP poll since January 22. Over the course of this regular season, Syracuse jumped to as high as No. 17 and as low as No. 25.

Now at No. 20, Syracuse is getting prepared for a crucial week with the ACC Tournament beginning in just a few days and the rights to host part of the 2024 NCAA Tournament still in play.

The Orange, who earned a double-bye and the third-seed in the ACC Tournament, will take on the winner of six-seed Florida State against one of either 11-seed Virginia or 14-seed Wake Forest in the ACC Quarterfinals. Tip-off for Syracuse is schedule for 7:30 p.m. EST in Greensboro, North Carolina, but the game will also be available for stream on the ACC Network.