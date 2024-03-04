Syracuse sports update: Orange softball, tennis teams sing the blues in North Carolina

While there’s plenty of Syracuse Orange basketball and lacrosse coverage this time of year, there are also other spring sports in action. Let’s check in on two teams in conference play:

Softball (8-9, 0-3)

The Orange got their first taste of ACC action in Durham this weekend, but their bats didn’t follow them on the trip down. The Blue Devils won all three games over ‘Cuse, taking both legs of Saturday’s doubleheader and finishing off the sweep on Sunday.

While Lindsey Hendrix (5.0 IN, 4 ER, 3Ks) and Madison Knight (8.1 IN, 3 ER, 3Ks) did what they could to keep SU in each game, the offense did them zero favors, as not a single ‘Cuse runner made it back to home throughout the entire series.

Knight and Laila Morales-Alves had multi-hit games on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

SU returns to action next Monday in Norfolk for games against LeMoyne (11am) and Norfolk State (2pm).

Tennis (7-4, 2-3)

SU tennis faced both #18 Duke and #4 UNC over the weekend but dropped both matches.

Anastasia Sysoeva was victorious in her singles match against Karolina Berankova on Friday, receiving the only point in SU’s 6-1 loss. On Sunday, the Tar Heels secured a straight 7-0 win.

The Orange return to Drumlins to host SUNY-Buffalo Thursday at 7.