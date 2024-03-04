Disloyal Idiots: So You’re Saying There’s a Chance?

We’re Back!!! After this crazy thing called life got in the way for a bit, Christian and Steve have returned, and they invited me on as the on-campus rep for our latest episode.
In this week’s edition of your favorite Syracuse Orange Podcast, we talked about...
- Men’s Basketball bringing back #BubbleTalk (Joe is shaking)
- The social construct known affectionately as NET rankings
- Women’s Basketball still being very good... and about to play postseason games in New York?
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 10% off first purchase)
- Football! Fran Brown just doesn’t stop recruiting guys.
- Fútbol!! Ian McIntrye just doesn’t stop developing guys.
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from Apple Podcasts (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes from the 2023-24 season
- Disloyal Idiots: Syracuse football schedule breakdown and recruiting update
- Disloyal Idiots: Fran Brown keeps recruiting, women’s basketball keeps rolling
- Disloyal Idiots: What Can Brown Do For You?
- Disloyal Idiots: Boom Box outside of Tony White’s window
- Disloyal Idiots: The Ghosts of Football past
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
Loading comments...