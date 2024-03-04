Disloyal Idiots: So You’re Saying There’s a Chance?

We’re Back!!! After this crazy thing called life got in the way for a bit, Christian and Steve have returned, and they invited me on as the on-campus rep for our latest episode.

In this week’s edition of your favorite Syracuse Orange Podcast, we talked about...

Men’s Basketball bringing back #BubbleTalk (Joe is shaking)

The social construct known affectionately as NET rankings

Women’s Basketball still being very good... and about to play postseason games in New York?

Football! Fran Brown just doesn't stop recruiting guys.

Fútbol!! Ian McIntrye just doesn’t stop developing guys.

