Disloyal Idiots: So You’re Saying There’s a Chance?

Bubble Talk? Bubble Talk!

By Michael Ostrowski, Steve Haller, and Christian De Guzman
Virginia Tech v Syracuse Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

We’re Back!!! After this crazy thing called life got in the way for a bit, Christian and Steve have returned, and they invited me on as the on-campus rep for our latest episode.

In this week’s edition of your favorite Syracuse Orange Podcast, we talked about...

  • Men’s Basketball bringing back #BubbleTalk (Joe is shaking)
  • The social construct known affectionately as NET rankings
  • Women’s Basketball still being very good... and about to play postseason games in New York?
  • Football! Fran Brown just doesn’t stop recruiting guys.
  • Fútbol!! Ian McIntrye just doesn’t stop developing guys.
