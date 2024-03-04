Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange lock in third seed for 2024 ACC Tournament

Following the conclusion of in-conference play this weekend, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (23-6, 13-5) secured the third seed in the upcoming 2024 ACC Tournament, the program’s highest seeding in a conference tournament since the 2015-2016 season.

Despite losing their most recent game to NC State, Syracuse already locked in a top-four seed and a double-bye in the ACC Tournament just over a week ago but needed to wait for the ACC regular season to conclude on Sunday to determine official seeding. Starting in the ACC Quarterfinals, the three-seeded Orange will play their first game of the tournament on Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST (the final game of the day).

Syracuse’s opponent for Friday’s game is still in “to be determined” status, but to make a long-story short: Syracuse will take on the winner of the game between six-seed Florida State and one of 11-seed Virginia or 14-seed Wake Forest. The Cavaliers and Demon Deacons will play on Wednesday evening, with the winner of that game playing FSU the next day for the rights to take on the Orange in the Quarterfinals.

Here is the complete bracket for this year’s ACC Tournament:

Virginia Tech and NC State — two teams Syracuse lost to this regular season — landed the first and second seeds in this year’s conference tournament, respectively. Notre Dame, Louisville, Florida State, Duke and North Carolina round out the top-eight seeds.

On paper, the Orange should have a mostly-favorable start to their conference tournament run. Syracuse went undefeated (3-0) versus all three of Wake Forest, Virginia and Florida State. FSU clearly stacks up as the best of the trio — Syracuse beat the Cavaliers by six points and Wake Forest by 21 points, but needed an 18-point comeback at home to defeat the then-#15 Seminoles. The Seminoles currently sit just one game back behind Syracuse in the conference standings.

The Cavaliers will be a sneaky dark horse to monitor. Virginia ended the season with wins in five of its last seven games, including a surprise 80-75 upset win on Sunday over #5 Virginia Tech.

As a current projected five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update, the right to host part of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is still on the line. Getting at least one win in the ACC Tournament should put the Orange right on the cusp of home-court advantage.

We should also note the importance of the Orange clinching the third-seed in the ACC Tournament within the context of this season and the program’s history in general, particular in what’s been an incredibly successful campaign in year two of coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure.

This season marks the second time Syracuse has ever been a top-three seed in the ACC Tournament since joining the conference, the first being in 2015-16. That same year, Syracuse advanced to the ACC Championship and lost, but caught fire to also clinch a spot in the NCAA Championship Game.

At 23 total regular season wins and 13 wins versus the ACC this season, the Orange are also currently tied for program records in both those categories heading into the ACC Tournament.

The ACC Tournament kicks off on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. Click here to stay up to date with the full bracket and news from across the conference.

In the meantime, we’ll have more coverage of the Orange heading into the ACC Tournament over the course of the next few days.