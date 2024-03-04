ACC men’s basketball power rankings: The final March to DC

We’ve hit the final week of the regular season and things are even murkier in the ACC. This week’s ACC MBB Power Rankings sees a lot of fluctuation because ACC teams can’t have nice things.

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 15-3)

RJ Davis should be ACC POY. Hubert Davis could be ACC COY. UNC could secure a #1 NCAAT seed, if they can beat Duke.

2. Duke Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4)

The Blue Devils bounced back after the Winston-Salem Court Storming and even this late in the season, it’s hard to decide if this squad is Final Four bound or going to be one and done.

3. Pittsburgh Panthers (19-10, 10-8)

Jeff Capel’s squad is now 7-4 on the road in ACC play and are playing themselves back into consideration as long as they avoid an upset by Florida State or NC State this week.

4. Clemson Tigers (20-9, 10-8)

Poor shooting doomed the Tigers in South Bend. They finish with Syracuse and Wake- two teams who are desperate for wins, so

5. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6)

Look we pre-apologized for the jinx Wake fans. Not even the Steve Forbes sideline hoodie was enough to get one road win last week. Suddenly Wake’s NCAA hopes are precarious and they close with two must-win home games.

6. Syracuse Orange (20-10, 11-8)

Orange fans are so NET focused that they need to stop and appreciate that this is the best ACC season since Syracuse’s first year in the league.

7. Virginia Cavaliers (21-9, 12-7)

Virginia’s sliding towards the bubble and they will be under the microscope in DC. They are 8-7 away from home this year and that’s how you end up in spots like this.

8. NC State Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9)

The Wolfpack can play spoiler this week as they have Duke and Pitt. Feels like they need 4-5 more wins to go dancing, but if they sweep this week, it becomes interesting.

9. Florida State Seminoles (15-14, 9-9)

Feels like the Noles are going to be very active in the portal this summer. We’d suggest they don’t focus on former Georgetown players.

10. Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13, 8-10)

Sean Padulla’s a guy you hate unless he’s on your team. He had a play the other night where he drove the ball and switched to his left hand to hit a shot...that’s tough.

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-17, 7-11)

The team no one wants to see in DC and lots of people are looking at them as a team to watch for in 2025,

12. Boston College Eagles (15-14, 6-12)

The Eagles finish at Miami and Louisville and that game at the Yum! Center could determine Earl Grant’s future.

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16, 6-12)

Damon Stoudemire’s crew is another team that could take a big step forward next season. It won’t hurt to be adding Stanford and Cal to the mix.

14. Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12)

This season dropped so fast it was pretty appropriate that they were sponsored by Life Wallet.

15. Louisville Cardinals (8-21, 3-15)

After watching Louisville play twice, you can’t help but wonder what they actually practice. They are terrible in late-game situations. They don’t put their players in good positions. No idea how keeping Kenny Payne this long was better than an interim situation, but good luck to whoever is next.

