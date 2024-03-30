Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange comeback falls short in 14-12 loss to Notre Dame

This Syracuse Orange team is undoubtedly in a better place this season than they’ve been in a while, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain a problem for them.

Traveling to South Bend for a road test with the No. 1 team in the country, ‘Cuse spent a large portion of the game being overpowered by Notre Dame before showing good fight in the fourth quarter and keeping the outcome in doubt until virtually the end of the game. But for the Orange, it was just too little, too late as the Irish had essentially dominated the first 45 minutes.

The game went back and forth at the start and was deadlocked at 3-3 late in the first when ND went on a flurry to score three goals in the final two minutes of the quarter to grab a 6-3 lead. They took a 10-5 lead into the break after holding massive advantages in shots (32-16), ground balls (25-15) and face-offs (12-4) in the first half.

The second half was a much improved performance all around, but the Irish actually extended their lead to 13-7 going into the fourth as yet another rout in the recent history of this series appeared to be on.

But the Orange had different ideas, at least as far as the rout was concerned, as they finally took control in the fourth quarter and outscored ND 5-1 to make it close and eventually drop the game, 14-12. It is their seventh consecutive loss in the series.

There is no doubt that the Irish earned this win on the day. They were the better team, as they spent the majority of the game overwhelming SU with their physicality on defense, their intensity on the ride, and their general tenacity that makes them perhaps the most frustrating team in the country to play against.

And, as a result, they owned the box score of this game with a 54-41 advantage in shots, a 20-9 ownership of face-offs, and a domination on ground balls, 40-22. ‘Cuse committed 20 turnovers in this game, 13 of which were credited as caused turnovers to the Irish. In a way, it’s kind of amazing the Orange were able to fight back and turn this back into a close contest, because it did not feel that way for a long time in the middle of the game.

That is the primary positive on a day in which Notre Dame showed why they are deserving of their No. 1 ranking. They are tenacious and relentless in a way that most teams are not. Plays that you can make against other teams, they will disrupt with the way they play. When you think you’ve made a nice play to force a loose ball from a Notre Dame stick, they’re either right there to scoop the ground ball or they’re going to be right on you from the second you gain possession to try to force you into a turnover.

The Orange offense had a rough day at the office, for the most part, spending most of the game struggling to figure out how to unlock the physical Notre Dame defense. The dodging was not doing enough damage, and the ball movement wasn’t efficient enough to compensate for it. Interior passes were consistently knocked away for turnovers, and they never found any kind of rhythm until the fourth quarter. There will be a lot to mull over coming out of this game about the offensive strategy should they run into Notre Dame again.

Finn Thomson (3G, 1A) led the day with a hat trick and four points, while Michael Leo (2G, 1A) and Christian Mule (3A) each had three. Luke Rhoa (2G), Owen Hiltz (1G, 1A) and Jake Stevens (1G, 1A) closed out the multiple-point scorers for the game.

I thought the defense played a pretty decent game overall, with the exception of some individual breakdowns that led to goals, especially in that first half. But, when you consider how much defense they had to play due to getting destroyed on face-offs (20-9), I thought they did pretty well.

They did a great job of causing loose balls and finished the game with 10 caused turnovers, led by Riley Figueiras with three. In total, a usually efficient Notre Dame offense finished with 17 turnovers for the game.

Will Mark had another outstanding performance, making 15 saves against 14 goals-against for a .517 save percentage while being under the constant pressure of a 54-shot game by the opponent. Will was named the First Team Midseason All-American goalie by Inside Lacrosse on Friday, and he keeps playing like it. Although, he’s got some competition from his opposite number today as Liam Entenmann is a beast, as well.

This was a frustrating game to watch as the struggles against Notre Dame continue, but there has to be encouragement in the fact that this team fought hard and brought it back from a six-goal deficit to a two-goal loss. That is the exact opposite of what happened in last year’s fourth quarter debacle, and it’s the opposite of what’s been happening in the last half decade in this series as SU has gotten blown out time and again. It’s not great to have to take a silver lining like that, but I think it’s another sign that this team is in a better spot and looking to make some noise come May.

The Orange have a fast turnaround to an incredibly important game this Tuesday, April 2 as they travel to Ithaca to renew their rivalry with the Cornell Big Red at 7 PM on ESPN+.