Syracuse football recruiting: 2025 running back Bo MacCormack commits to the Orange

The Syracuse Orange football program keeps picking up the 2025 verbal commitments this Spring.

Massachusetts running back/athlete Bo MacCormack became the 9th player to commit to Fran Brown.

The 6’ 195 pound MacCormack plays for Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, a top prep school in Massachusetts. Last season he scored 31 touchdowns and had a game where he ran for 431 yards and scored 9 touchdowns.

While he isn’t currently rated by any of the main recruiting sites, MacCormack had offers from Boston College, Rutgers, and Nebraska.

Oh and then there is this: