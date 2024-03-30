Syracuse football recruiting: 2025 running back Bo MacCormack commits to the Orange

The Syracuse Orange football program keeps picking up the 2025 verbal commitments this Spring.
Massachusetts running back/athlete Bo MacCormack became the 9th player to commit to Fran Brown.
Committed . Extremely grateful for family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to this point. @FranBrownCuse @CoachNixon_Cuse @CoachDRedd @CuseFootball @Coach_Willey_FB pic.twitter.com/01fKfeUepq— Bo MacCormack (@BoMaccormack) March 29, 2024
The 6’ 195 pound MacCormack plays for Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, a top prep school in Massachusetts. Last season he scored 31 touchdowns and had a game where he ran for 431 yards and scored 9 touchdowns.
While he isn’t currently rated by any of the main recruiting sites, MacCormack had offers from Boston College, Rutgers, and Nebraska.
Oh and then there is this:
Loading comments...