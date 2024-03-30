Syracuse lacrosse gameday: Louisville and Notre Dame preview and game thread

It’s the final weekend of March, and the Syracuse Orange lacrosse teams are on a roll.

Both the women and men come into the weekend on five-game winning streaks that have vaulted them both into the Top 5 in the country.

Coming off back-to-back Top 10 wins over Virginia and Loyola, the women are at home for Senior Day and their final Dome game of the season (one more home game at CNS) against the Louisville Cardinals. The game is set for opening draw at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra.

The men are back on the road for their toughest test of the season in a Top 3 matchup with the No. 1 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. ‘Cuse will be looking to end their embarrassing six-game losing streak to ND with an opening face-off set for 2 PM on the ACC Network (although the women’s lacrosse game before it is likely to go long and push the start of the game to ACCN Extra).

Our seniors



Can’t wait to honor this amazing group before’s tomorrow’s game against Louisville at noon in the Dome.



https://t.co/lmgfJAxIxT pic.twitter.com/DvfRFbDIBY — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 29, 2024

Women vs. Louisville

All-time series : 14th meeting; Syracuse leads, 12-1

: 14th meeting; Syracuse leads, 12-1 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 17-5, on March 25, 2023

: Syracuse W, 17-5, on March 25, 2023 Louisville last year : 5-12 overall, 2-7 ACC

: 5-12 overall, 2-7 ACC Louisville this year: 6-6 overall, 2-3 ACC

The Cardinals are having an improved campaign this year, having already surpassed their win total from 2023. After starting the season 1-4, they’re 5-2 since to even their record at .500.

That stretch includes an impressive win over Clemson, as well as relatively close losses to Boston College (3 goals) and North Carolina (6 goals).

Scouting Louisville

Louisville ranks in the bottom half of the ACC in both scoring offense (7th) and scoring defense (8th) at 13.17 goals per game and 12.75 goals-against per game.

The Cardinals are a team with a ton of international flavor. Head coached by Scott Teeter, the head coach of Canada’s women’s national team, their top four scorers all hail from either Japan or Canada.

Attacker Kokoro Nakazawa (38G, 19A, 57P) leads the team in goals, assists, points and shooting percentage. She ranks fourth in the ACC in points per game (4.75), fourth in goals per game (3.17) and seventh in assists per game (1.58).

Midfielder Nicole Perroni (32G, 6A, 38P) is an outstanding all-around lacrosse player who has extensive international experience playing for Team Canada. She’s second on the team in goals and points, and leads the team in ground balls (30), caused turnovers (31) and draw controls (57).

Perroni leads the ACC in caused turnovers per game (2.58), is second in ground balls per game (2.50), eighth in draw controls per game (4.75) and ninth in goals per game (2.67). She can do it all.

Attacker Kylea Dobson (25G, 8A, 33P) and midfielder Negai Nakazawa (21G, 3A, 24P) are a pair of 20-goal scorers that round out the core of the Louisville offense. Like Perroni, Negai Nakazawa factors in all over the field for the Cardinals with 10 GBs, 11 CTs and 21 DCs.

Goalie Sara Addeche has a .420 save percentage with 102 saves and a 13.60 goals-against average this season. She ranks fifth in the ACC in save percentage and leads the conference in saves per game (8.50).

Men vs. Notre Dame

All-time series : 21st meeting; series tied, 10-10

: 21st meeting; series tied, 10-10 Last meeting : Notre Dame W, 20-12, on April 1, 2023

: Notre Dame W, 20-12, on April 1, 2023 Notre Dame last year : 14-2 overall, 4-2 ACC; beat Duke, 13-9, in NCAA Championship

: 14-2 overall, 4-2 ACC; beat Duke, 13-9, in NCAA Championship Notre Dame this year: 5-1 overall, 0-0 ACC

The Irish are off to a 5-1 start with a surprising overtime loss to Georgetown and wins over Cleveland State, Marquette, Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan.

Scouting Notre Dame

Not that the Orange and their six-game losing streak to the Irish need a reminder, but opponents don’t come much tougher than Notre Dame.

The Irish lead the country in scoring offense (17.00 goals per game) and are second in the country in scoring defense (8.33 goals-against per game). They also lead the country in shooting percentage and are the only school shooting above 40 percent as a team (.403 percent).

If ever there was a game for ‘Cuse to not commit penalties, it’s this one. The Irish lead the country in man-up offense, as well, and are as close to automatic as you can get at .778 percent with 14 goals in 18 opportunities.

The Kavanagh brothers lead the way for the Irish. Younger brother Chris Kavanagh (16G, 14A, 30P) leads the team in points, while older brother Pat Kavanagh (7G, 22A, 29P) is right behind him and leads the team in assists. Jake Taylor (22G, 3A, 25P) rounds out their lethal attack and is the team’s leading goal scorer. Pat is second in the country in assists per game (3.67) and Taylor is tied for third in the country in goals per game (3.67).

Their first-line midfield presents a problem, as well, with a well-rounded and dangerous group of Devon McLane (12G, 5A, 17P), two-sport (football) star Jordan Faison (13G, 3A, 16P) and Eric Dobson (6G, 5A, 11P), who’s off to a bit of an underwhelming start but is one of the best offensive midfielders in the country.

They’ve got a solid face-off unit (93-of-169, .550 percent), led by Will Lynch’s .618 winning percentage (63-of-102).

The always solid Notre Dame defense is headlined by goalie Liam Entenmann, one of the best goalies in the country. He has a .555 save percentage and an 8.65 goals-against average to go with his 61 saves this season.

Men’s Midseason All-Americans

With how well the Orange have been playing this season, it wasn’t a surprise to see an impressive eight players named to Inside Lacrosse’s Midseason All-Americans list on Friday: