Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange demonstrate resilience and quality in 22-12 win over Louisville

The #2 Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team ground out a win against the Louisville Cardinals in the Dome on Saturday afternoon. Off the back of a convincing mid-week victory over #7 Loyola Maryland, the Orange improved their current streak to six wins in a row with a 22-12 win in their last Dome game of the regular season. They also improved their ACC record to 6-0.

After Senior Day festivities, the Orange looked to set the tone early, as they often do. They had reason to be confident going into the game, as in the all-time series between the two programs, Cuse has only lost one matchup.

Kate Mashewske won the opening draw for the Orange, and the first possession also went perfectly according to plan as a beautiful string of passes saw Payton Rowley dish to Olivia Adamson for a wide-open opportunity in front of the goal which she calmly converted inside 30 seconds.

However, the Orange were unable to establish themselves in the early game as they often have this season. A few sloppy passes and unforced errors from Cuse needlessly threw away possessions. In fact, the Orange had five turnovers in the first seven minutes.

Against the elite Syracuse defense, the Louisville attack also looked very calm and composed. Unlike most teams that face Bianca Chevarie, Katie Goodale, and the rest, the Cards put together some beautiful strings of passes that allowed them to often open up space right in front of goal for easy conversions.

The Louisville off-ball movement and quick passing were critical in dicing up the Cuse zone in the first 10 minutes. These extended possessions also helped limit Cuse on the break where they thrive in most games.

Unforced turnovers and drops continued to plague the first period as Syracuse finished with eight turnovers and Louisville had five. Despite being able to impose their will against more highly-ranked teams this season, the Orange were unable to do the same against Louisville due to these errors.

A few individual moments of brilliance from Olivia Adamson and Maddy Baxter made the difference in the first quarter as they finished with two goals apiece in the opening 15. These included the last two goals of the period that established a 6-4 lead for the Orange.

Savannah Sweitzer bagged her second goal of the game to open the second half off a clever find from Emma Ward as the Orange found another wide-open opportunity right in front of goal.

The second half continued in a much different fashion than the first as both teams maintained extended possessions. The frenetic pace of the game was gone, which seemed to work in Lousiville’s favor as their preferred long and drawn-out possessions drew multiple Cuse violations and fouls. In fact, the Cards scored five of their seven first-half goals from free positions off of Syracuse violations.

The Orange’s turnover woes also persisted as they finished with 11 in the first half, surprising considering they average around 15 a season.

Despite their struggles with turnovers and violations, the Orange were able to wrap up the first half in the lead as Natalie Smith sent her defender into next month to make it eight, before Emma Ward made it 9-7 in favor of the Orange.

The second half started off with a ridiculous behind-the-back goal from Payton Rowley, set up by Maddy Baxter, which was probably the goal of the game.

Emma Tyrrell grabbed her first of the game shortly after as the Orange extended their lead to four. It was clear that Head Coach Kayla Treanor had emphasized composure and calm to her squad over the break as the team came out with a clear purpose and direction. They also cut back on turnovers with two in the third quarter.

Adamson, Sweitzer, and, Tyrrell tacked on a few more goals through the rest of the quarter as the Orange dominated the period 6-1 and went into the fourth with a commanding 15-8 lead. By this point, the Louisville defense, which had been very resilient in the first half, appeared to be losing steam.

Emma Tyrrell made it a 12-minute hat trick for herself on the day to start the fourth quarter for the Orange. From then on, it was a tidal wave of Orange goals as Baxter, Tyrrell, Ward, Smith, and Gracie Britton tacked on a few more for Syracuse. These continued efforts from Cuse clearly had an effect on the Louisville defense as they began to argue, foul, and hang their heads.

By the end of the game, the Orange had built a double-digit lead, allowing some of the seniors and less-featured players to get some minutes as the Orange closed out the game with a final score of 22-12. Despite some difficulties in the first half, 22 is the most goals that the Orange have netted in one game over this campaign.

A massive factor in the Cuse victory on the day was Kate Mashewske's dominance. The draw control master secured 16 controls on the day to add to her 81 through the rest of the season. In the process of helping the Orange win the game, Mashewske also achieved a massive personal milestone: she broke the school record for career draw controls with 440.

The previous record had been held by Kailah Kempney with 439. With Mashewske’s dominance this season, it isn't out of the question to see her get as high as 500 on her career for her final season as a graduate.

Despite their struggles early in the game, the stats show that the Orange pulled through and ended up with a dominant performance by the numbers.

The Orange doubled the Cards in overall draw controls by 24 to 12. The Cuse defense also was massively impressive in the second and third quarters. Delaney Sweitzer made eight saves on the day at a rate of 50% and Bianca Chevarie collected four ground balls and caused one turnover.

On the offensive end, the Orange had a few standout performers. Olivia Adamson led the way with four goals and two assists. Megan Tyrrell impressively netted all five of her goals in the second half.

Emma Ward (2g, 2a), Maddy Baxter (3g, 1a), Natalie Smith (2g, 1a), Payton Rowley (2g, 1a), and Savannah Sweitzer (3g) also each contributed three or more points for a rampant Cuse offense on the day.

The Orange will travel 50 miles south for a non-conference away test against Cornell at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2nd, at Schoellkopf Field.

This will be the last non-conference matchup of the regular season for Cuse as they conclude their regular season with matchups versus Pitt, at Clemson, and at Boston College.