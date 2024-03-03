Updated ACC Tournament bracket: Syracuse men’s basketball a four seed in current seeding

After a wild week of basketball across the ACC, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team finds itself as the fourth place team in the league at 11-8.

This comes after Syracuse was the eighth placed team coming into the week, but after a 2-0 week coupled with a pair of damaging losses by Wake Forest, two losses by NC State and a Clemson loss at Notre Dame, Syracuse moves up to the four spot.

Here’s a look at how the ACC Tournament bracket would look if the season ended today.

Clemson, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest are all locked into a three way tie for fifth place at 10-8 in league play. The ACC breaks three way ties by winning percentage of the tied teams. Per the ACC:

c. If three or more teams are tied in the standings, the following procedure will be used: 1) The combined record in conference games between the tied teams involved will be compiled. Ties will be broken and seeds assigned based on the winning percentage of the combined conference records. The higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group is unequal (e.g., 2-0 is better than 3-1; 1-0 is the same as 2-0; 2-0 is the same as 4-0; 2-1 is the same as 4-2; 1-0 is better than 1-1; 0-1 is the same as 0-2; 0-2 is the same as 0-4).

Clemson has the best record of the group at 2-0 giving the Tigers the fifth seed. Wake Forest is 1-1 and Pittsburgh is 1-3, giving the Demon Deacons the sixth seed and the Panthers the seventh seed.

Of course, there’s still a week of basketball to go. Syracuse has just one ACC regular season game remaining. The Orange will be at Clemson, where Syracuse is just 1-6 all-time and hasn’t won since 2017. Syracuse is the only ACC team that doesn’t play on the Saturday prior the ACC Tournament.

The ACC Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 12 from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The conference tournament will shift back to North Carolina from 2025 through 2029.

Upcoming games that could shakeup conference standings:

Monday, Mar. 4: Duke at NC State

Tuesday, Mar. 5: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Tuesday, Mar. 5: Florida State at Pittsburgh

Saturday, Mar. 9: Clemson at Wake Forest

Saturday, Mar. 9: North Carolina at Duke

Saturday, Mar. 9: NC State at Pittsburgh