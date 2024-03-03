Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the win over Louisville

The Syracuse Orange’s 82-76 win over the Louisville Cardinals last night won’t be remembered as an incredible display of basketball, but it will be remembered for giving Adrian Autry a 20-win season in his first year at the helm.

The win puts Syracuse in a position to play for 4th place in the ACC when they travel to face the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday. Here are three takeaways from last night’s win:

Orange offense

Syracuse started 0-5 from the field and then cranked it up for the next 31 minutes scoring 71 points in that span. The Orange shot 57.8% from the field and 5-8 from 3 as they once again did a good job turning down deep shots and working the ball to the lane.

Syracuse did a good job using Maliq Brown at the high post to spread the Louisville defense out and create open looks. They ended the game shooting 17 for 28 from the paint and had 14 assists on their 26 field goals.

The Quadir Copeland Experience

In the first half we got this dunk

Q out here dunking out of his shoes! ‍



ACCN pic.twitter.com/MstWmjbVM3 — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) March 3, 2024

Then, in the second half we got this layup

We also got some unnecessary fouls which limited the sophomore to only 11 minutes last night. Copeland is too valuable to this team to be forced to the bench, but he sure made his minutes entertaining.

Bell and Taylor Step Forward

Between Copeland’s foul trouble and Peter Carey being out with illness, Adrian Autry had to count on his sophomores to contribute and they did. Bell poured in 23 points but just as importantly he had 7 rebounds and 3 key blocked shots.

Justin Taylor had 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. This duo came into Syracuse known as shooters but they continue to show growth in their all-around games as they are forced to do more to help Maliq Brown on the interior. The trio did a strong job battling inside and keeping the rebounding margin close (34-31). They will need to keep this up at Clemson.