Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange power past High Point in wild, 19-13 game

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team went through some mood swings on Saturday night in the JMA Dome, where they defeated the High Point Panthers, 19-13, in the final game of a seven-game homestand to begin the season.

The win improved the Orange to 5-2 on the season and took place on Senior Day, even though SU has two more home games still on the schedule.

The game itself was a wild swing of emotions as ‘Cuse came out firing on all cylinders for much of the first quarter before sinking into a lull that extended all the way into the mid-third quarter. What followed was one of the craziest explosions of offensive firepower I’ve ever seen late in the third before the teams traded goals in the fourth to finish the game out.

The Orange started the game in the best way imaginable, scoring the first seven goals of the game in less than 12 minutes while winning five of the first six face-offs.

After getting up 7-0 in the first quarter, the team went to sleep for an uncomfortably long amount of time. The Panthers finally got on the board with seven seconds left in the first, and it kicked off an incredible High Point scoring run that lasted until the middle of the third quarter. They went on an 8-2 run where they totally controlled the tempo and the momentum and brought the score all the way down to a 9-8 ‘Cuse lead with 9:19 left in the third.

The Orange, however, had yet another mood swing in them, as they put their foot down in the most emphatic way possible. SU went on their second 7-0 run of the game to essentially put the game out of reach at 16-8, but what was so insane was how fast it all happened.

It started innocently enough, with Owen Hiltz scoring his first goal of the game just 33 seconds after High Point had scored to make it 9-8 to give his team a little breathing room. But when Hiltz scored his second in a row at the 5:34 mark, little did we know the Orange were kicking off a wild run of scoring six goals in one minute and 50 seconds. It was a head-spinning sequence that also saw five goals in 77 seconds and four goals in 45 seconds.

However you split it up, it was ridiculous. Before you had time to catch your breath, the game went from 9-8 to ‘Cuse doubling them up at 16-8.

Because this game was weird, High Point did answer with three straight goals after that Orange deluge, including two in 10 seconds on either side of the end of the third and start of the fourth. But 16-11 would be as close as the Panthers would get as the teams went back and forth in the final frame to arrive at a 19-13 final score.

It was just a really bizarre game, one in which SU showed us everything that can make them so exhilarating and everything that can make them so frustrating all in the same 60 minutes.

During their two 7-0 runs, the Orange dominated face-offs and poured in goals at ridiculous rates. When they allowed High Point back in the game, they lacked energy and allowed the Panthers to dictate the pace. As a result, High Point led the ground ball battle 22-14 at halftime, although SU would bring it back to a 38-37 HP edge for the game.

The defense had lots of miscues and miscommunications during those bad stretches but also caused plenty of High Point turnovers when they were on. The offense made a lot of bad decisions at times but also looked unstoppable at others. The face-off unit was incredible at the start and in the third, but struggled otherwise (20-16 Orange edge for the game).

Joey Spallina (7G, 2A) had a huge bounce-back game with nine points and a career-high seven goals. It was a ‘Cuse attack kind of a day as Christian Mulé (2G, 2A) had four points and Owen Hiltz (3G) had a natural hat trick during that crazy third quarter.

The midfield wasn’t too shabby either as Michael Leo (2G), Jackson Birtwistle (2G) and Jake Stevens (2A), back in the lineup, all had two points and Finn Thomson (1G) added a goal. In a cool moment in the fourth quarter, team captain Brett Tenaglia (1G) and Blake Erlbeck (1A) combined for a goal on their Senior Day.

In a tough battle on restarts, Mason Kohn had an evenly split day, going 9-of-18, while John Mullen had his best collegiate game going 11-of-18 with nine ground balls and the first goal of his career as part of the insane third quarter scoring spree.

Will Mark had a solid day with 13 saves and a .520 save percentage, before coming out early to allow Patrick Duffy to come on and make a save on his Senior Day.

The Orange will be back in action next weekend when they meet the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, fresh off their upset over Virginia, down in Charlotte, NC as part of the Crown Lacrosse Classic. The game is set for Saturday, March 9 at 6:30 PM on ESPN+.