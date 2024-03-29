Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Seven Orange named midseason All-Americans, Goodale added to Tewaaraton Watch List

With how well things have been going on the field recently for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team, it’s no surprise that they had themselves another big day away from the field on Thursday.

The day after picking up their fourth Top 10 win of the season against previously unbeaten Loyola, the Orange, who have been on a five-game tear in the last three weeks, added a nice batch of midseason honors to their list of recent accomplishments.

‘Cuse had seven players named to Inside Lacrosse’s Midseason All-Americans list that was released on Thursday:

Katie Goodale , First Team

, First Team Olivia Adamson , Third Team

, Third Team Emma Ward , Honorable Mention

, Honorable Mention Emma Tyrrell , Honorable Mention

, Honorable Mention Natalie Smith , Honorable Mention

, Honorable Mention Kate Mashewske , Honorable Mention

, Honorable Mention Kaci Benoit, Honorable Mention

By my quick count (since IL refuses to tally it for me), the Orange’s seven selections is the most in the entire country by any team. Other schools had more players on the top three teams, but SU was the only school to put seven names on the overall list.

Congratulations to our Midseason All-Americans‼️



Katie Goodale, 1st Team

Olivia Adamson, 3rd Team

Emma Tyrrell, Honorable Mention

Emma Ward, Honorable Mention

Kate Mashewske, Honorable Mention

Natalie Smith, Honorable Mention

Kaci Benoit, Honorable Mention https://t.co/kBpaO3ALm4 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 28, 2024

Katie Goodale has been having a fantastic senior season. She leads the team in caused turnovers (27) and ground balls (25), ranking seventh in the nation in CTs per game (2.45) and third in the ACC in GBs per game (2.27). She routinely puts her body in harms way looking to draw a charge for the team, and she’s also a huge asset on draw controls as she’s second on the team with 27 draws.

Simply put, she’s one of the best, most versatile defenders in the country, and it’s about time she’s getting her recognition as such.

Amazingly, her First Team selection wasn’t the only feather in her cap even for the day, as she was also one of 13 players added to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. Being a midseason addition as a defender means you’re really having a special season.

Katie becomes the fifth member of the Orange to be named to the watch list, joining Olivia Adamson, Emma Ward, Emma Tyrrell and Delaney Sweitzer.

Adamson (29G, 16A) and Ward (23G, 22A) are tied for the team lead in points with 45, and are 1-2 in assists. Tyrrell (31G, 9A) leads the team in goals and has been on an absolute heater averaging 6 points per game in the last four games. Nat Smith (25G, 4A) has already set a career high in goals for a season and is one point away from a new career high in points for a season just 11 games into her senior campaign.

Kate Mashewske (81DC) leads the team in draw controls with 81 and is 13th in the nation at 7.36 draw controls per game.

Kaci Benoit (10GB, 8CT) has burst onto the scene and immediately shown how special she is as a freshman. She drew the assignment of man-marking Izzy Scane in her first college game, and hasn’t looked back. Whenever the team wants to employ the face-guard, it’s Benoit they turn to. She’s got quite the future ahead of her at SU, but the present is pretty great, too.

The Orange will be back in action this weekend when they host the Louisville Cardinals on Senior Day in the JMA Dome on Saturday, March 30 at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra.