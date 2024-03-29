TNIAAM Reacts: Thoughts on the top 10 Syracuse Lacrosse teams

This week we asked Syracuse Orange fans to share thoughts on the lacrosse and basketball teams.

There’s a lot of confidence that the Orange men will knock off the #1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish despite Pat Kavanaugh still being around.

Pat Kavanagh, career vs. Syracuse...



2021: 9️⃣ pts. (4G, 5A)

2021: pts. (5G, 5A)

2022: 9️⃣ pts. (3G, 6A)

2022: pts. (4G, 6A)

2023: 5️⃣ pts. (2G, 3A)



That's a total of 43 POINTS in five games @NDlacrosse pic.twitter.com/V4AgMjniJi — TLN (@LacrosseNetwork) March 27, 2024

The Syracuse women look to make it six wins in a row when they face the Louisville Cardinals and most of you expect that to happen.

While the Orange are not represented in the Sweet 16, the expectation is that the men and women will make it to the 2025 Big Dance.

