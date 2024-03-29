 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TNIAAM Reacts: Thoughts on the top 10 Syracuse Lacrosse teams

By Kevin M Wall
2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

This week we asked Syracuse Orange fans to share thoughts on the lacrosse and basketball teams.

There’s a lot of confidence that the Orange men will knock off the #1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish despite Pat Kavanaugh still being around.

The Syracuse women look to make it six wins in a row when they face the Louisville Cardinals and most of you expect that to happen.

While the Orange are not represented in the Sweet 16, the expectation is that the men and women will make it to the 2025 Big Dance.

As always thanks for participating.

