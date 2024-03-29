Syracuse men’s basketball: Portal shopping II: transfer boogaloo

The 2024-25 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team currently has two open scholarship spots.

While it’s too early to suggest that there won’t be more openings, it’s not too early to keep looking at those players in the transfer portal that have been linked to the Orange. So let’s get to some of those names:

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: Louisville and Tennessee

6’10” forward averaged 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists for the Cardinals. A former Syracuse recruiting target, he has one season of eligibility left.

BJ Freeman: Milwaukee

The 6’6” wing is intending to enter the NBA Draft process after averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this year. The North Carolina native would have one season of eligibility left.

Milwaukee transfer BJ Freeman tells Portal Updates that he’s heard from the following schools since entering:



Kentucky

Texas A&M

Kansas

Syracuse

Villanova

Xavier

Mississippi State

Arizona State

Tennessee

Missouri

UCF

Colorado

Arkansas



Freeman, a 6’6” guard averaged… pic.twitter.com/WrGSAnlB0s — PortalUpdates (@portal_updates) March 28, 2024

Mikeal Brown-Jones: UNCG and VCU

6’8” forward was 1st-team All-Southern Conference after averaging 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for UNCG. He’d be a graduate transfer with one season left.

Malik Mack: Harvard

We talked about Mack in the last update and now he’s officially in the portal. The Ivy League Rookie of the Year averaged 17.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Jaquan Carlos: Hofstra

6’ point guard averaged 10.4 points and 6.3 assists. Two-time CAA All-Defense honoree

Hofstra transfer Jaquan Carlos has heard from Colorado, Rhode Island, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, LMU, Cal, Virginia Tech, VCU, Temple, Boston College among others. He breaks down his process with @247SportsPortal



Story: https://t.co/z7pAHPL75I pic.twitter.com/qEqXd913Pf — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) March 27, 2024

Former Syracuse player Brycen Goodine who played last year at Fairfield and averaged 13.9 points while shooting 46.7% from 3 has entered the portal as a graduate transfer. While Goodine isn’t a likely candidate for the Orange, it’s a name to keep an eye on just in case.