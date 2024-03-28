NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 Thread

We’ve made it to the Sweet 16 Syracuse Orange fans. This post will be pinned to the 2nd spot through the weekend so you can use it to discuss all the happenings on and off the court.

Can the ACC continue to make the college basketball “experts” talk in circles about how post-season success doesn’t mean the league wasn’t the no-good, lousy, simply bad conference they say it is?

Are you all in on the ACC? Do you want to see some new teams in the Final Four? Can anyone stop the UConn juggernaut?

Friendly reminder. If your area is hosting a NCAA Regional, don’t be as dumb as this guy...

You can keep an eye on the men’s TNIAAM Bracket Challenge and the TNIAAM WBB Bracket Challenge throughout the weekend.

Share all your college basketball thoughts here.