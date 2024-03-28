Syracuse men’s basketball: Peter Carey enters transfer portal

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will have another spot to fill this off-season. Sophomore power forward/center Peter Carey entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Syracuse C Peter Carey has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/RvwRuOocH5 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 27, 2024

The 6’11 sophomore appeared in 17 games in his Syracuse career. Due to injuries this year, he played in 14 games, mostly at center. Carey contributed 9 points, 12 rebounds and 18 fouls this season while battling some of the top post players in the ACC.

He will have two seasons of eligibility left and will likely look for a school where he can see more time at power forward playing away from the basket, instead of having his back to the rim. Good luck to Peter as he continues his career.

Syracuse now has two open scholarships for the 24-25 season. Come back later today for another look at potential portal targets.