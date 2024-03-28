Syracuse football: Top three positions up for grabs in spring practice

Today marks day three of full pads in Syracuse Orange spring camp, and the second of a back-to-back session for Fran Brown's outfit. We've gotten some insight into what positions have their clear frontrunners, but a few still have a long way to go to naming a starter.

Here are the three that seem the most wide open:

3.) Offensive Linemen

This was the most important position for the new staff to address, and so far they’ve done a solid job. Transfers Codie Hornsby (not yet on campus) and Da’Metrius Weatherspoon bring starting experience to compete for open spots on the right side of the line. Kalan Ellis and David Wohlabaugh are coming off major injuries that sidelined each the bulk of last season, but both should be given a big chance to reclaim their starting spots. Ellis especially is a crucial comeback candidate - he allowed just one sack in 2022.

Mark Petry and Jakob Bradford, who both stepped up in 2023, also have a shot at starting roles, as does last year’s transfer-in Joe More.

2.) Wide Receivers

My biggest question entering camp was who would become Kyle McCord’s second favorite target behind Oronde Gadsden. While O.G. will technically contribute to this group as well, he’s officially in the tight ends room.

Umari Hatcher and Trebor Pena are the only returning upperclassmen, while Donovan Brown and Darrell Gill could build off their spurts of success as freshmen. There are a plethora of new faces to compete for targets: the Georgia transfers of Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes have both gotten plenty of praise from their new teammates, with Meeks specifically making a strong case to be the de facto number two.

There are also four new guys on the way in the fall, including four-star prospect Emanuel Ross, so the pressure is on to make an impression now. Ta’Ron Haile, another freshman who’s listed as a DB, has also been running drills with the receivers, so there’s one more factor to keep an eye on in the short term.

1.) Cornerbacks

When Duce Chestnut took the strike of midnight on New Year’s to announce his return to SU, I thought this group had its answer for a second starting corner. Now, it seems neither spot is locked up.

Coach Brown and Duce himself have both discussed his move to safety since rejoining the Orange, so he’s out of the mix. Jayden Bellamy, who started seven games last season, is the most likely candidate for one of the spots. After him, it’s anyone’s guess.

Jalil Martin transferred in from Nebraska, where he played a bit of safety, but the 6’2”, 190 lbs. sophomore had experience at corner in high school. Greg Delaine, Cornell Perry and Berry Buxton rotated in some last year but were mainly on special teams. Delaine is the only of the three to earn a start, and he got a shoutout from Jackson Meeks this morning for his one-on-one coverage.

If none of those options stand out by camp’s end, we could see Fran dip his hands into the portal some more. He is absolutely a DBs guru, evidenced by going through drills with them even as the head coach, so I won’t put anything past him on improving his current guys. But considering they had better success on the safeties front, including All-MAC 1st team recipient Devin Grant, I also won't put it past the staff to be weighing other options.