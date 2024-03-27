TNIAAM Reacts: Will the Orange Lacrosse teams dominate the week?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With the basketball season over and other spring sports just hitting their stride, Syracuse fans turn their attention to the two top-ten lacrosse squads and that’s where we focus this week’s survey.

First up- will the Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse team knock off #1 Notre Dame on Saturday?

The Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse have two games this week (Loyola and Louisville). Will Kayla Treanor’s squad remain unbeaten in ACC play?

It’s not too soon to be looking ahead to next year’s basketball season. Which Syracuse Basketball team will make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Will it be the Men, the women, both or neither?

Thanks as always for participating and Go Orange!