Syracuse women’s basketball: center Marilena Triantafylli enters transfer portal

Less than a day after falling out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, we’ve already got our first bit of offseason news for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team.

Marilena Triantafylli, a six-foot-five center who played her first year with the Orange this past season, announced that she would be entering the transfer portal. The news means Triantafylli becomes the first player from the 2023-24 roster to enter the transfer portal.

Triantafylli played sparingly in her lone season with the Orange, as she only suited up for six games and last stepped on the court on January 11 versus Wake Forest. She ended her time with the Orange averaging 0.8 points and 0.7 rebounds in 3.8 minutes per game.

Triantafylli joined the program with some decent potential after playing for the EFAOZ women’s basketball team in Greece and earning spots on Greece’s U14, U16, and U18 Women’s National Teams. She didn’t factor much into coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s rotation this past season, especially since Syracuse boasted some solid depth in the paint led by Alyssa Latham, Kyra Wood, Saniaa Wilson and Izabel Varejão.

Despite the limited playing time, her first basket was easily one of the Orange’s most memorable highlights from the entire year:

First career basket for Marilena Triantafylli and the whole squad was hype!



https://t.co/78G6WAHvdm pic.twitter.com/TZYz8HE51p — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) November 16, 2023

With the departure of Triantafylli, Syracuse currently sits with a forward and center rotation that includes Latham, Wood and Wilson as of Tuesday night. Varejão has another year of eligibility if she chooses to return and now the Orange have one open scholarship for 24-25.

Be on the lookout for some more offseason news over the course of the next few weeks. In the meantime, we wish all the best to Marilena.