Syracuse football: there’s something in those smoothies

You might remember when Syracuse Orange safety Andre Cisco showed up for his final season looking like he was a stunt double for Michael B. Jordan.

War Ready.... Lets Ball 7. pic.twitter.com/d9ewg7LB6Q — Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) March 2, 2020

Well it appears that more of the Orange are on the Cisco Workout Plan this winter. We heard that the strength and conditioning program was going to focus on the strength and that was on display on Saturday from the smoothie table pictured above and actually hearing from the staff responsible

Talk is great but I know some of you are wondering when we’ll see these results....well

The work is the work pic.twitter.com/iEaDhjkfoI — LeQuint Allen Jr (@JrLequint) March 10, 2024

And if you think this is just an indictment on Dino Babers’ program, let’s look at Duce Chestnut who spent the last year in the SEC.

Now I’m not going to go stalking the social media of more players, but Alijah Clark also shared his progress and you can all see for yourselves.

Let’s just hope the football travel dress code doesn’t require sleeves. If so, the Orange might need an on-call tailor at the new Lally Complex.