Syracuse Olympic sports update: Orange take top honors in multiple sports over the weekend

While Syracuse Orange basketball ended this week, many other SU sports are still in full swing. Let’s check out how all our Orange athletes did this past week.

Syracuse Softball (14-13, 2-7)

The Orange won one of three on the road at Boston College last weekend. Sophomore Madison Knight shined in the circle once again in game one, tossing a complete game with no earned runs in a tough-luck 2-1 loss. Over her last three outings, Knight has allowed just two earned runs with 17 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Taylor Posner continues to be SU’s primary power source at the plate. After blasting a two-run homer in game two, the junior smashed another one in a 10-1 game three win. Posner is tied for fourth in the ACC with 10 home runs in 85 at-bats and already has more than triple the amount of homers she had last year (three in 91 plate appearances).

Following 27 straight away games, the Orange will play at SU Skytop Stadium this Thursday, March 28, at 6:00 p.m. against Georgia Tech.

Syracuse Tennis (9-7, 3-6)

It was a tough weekend for the Orange down in Virginia. On Friday afternoon, Miyuka Kimoto did her fair share against #5 Virginia, winning the #1 Singles match and the #1 Doubles match with teammate Viktoriya Kanapatskaya. But that was all the success SU would have in Charlottesville, as they lost 5-2 to UVA.

On Sunday, Anastasia Sysoeva won the #5 Singles match while the rest of the Orange struggled in a 6-1 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Syracuse continues its road trip to the Sunshine State this weekend against Florida State and #19 Miami.

Syracuse Track and Field

Speaking of Florida, SU men’s and women’s track and field open their outdoor seasons in Tallahassee for the FSU Relays last Friday and Saturday. Sophomore Elijah Mallard took first in the 400m Hurdles, the only win of any Orange athlete during the weekend.

Junior Trei Thorogood led the men’s side with a fourth-place and fifth-place finish in the 200m and 100m, respectively. Alexander Segarra came in fourth of 19 in the 800m, while Anthony Vazquez finished in the 110m Hurdles.

The best performances from the women were turned in by senior Shaleah Colaire and freshman Peyton Rollins, who finished eighth and ninth of 17 participants in the Women’s 100m Hurdles.

Syracuse will be competing at the Texas Relays and Raleigh Relays this weekend.

Syracuse Rowing

The #12 SU women’s rowing team couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season, winning or finishing second in 11 races of the ACC/Big 10/Ivy Dual in New Jersey last weekend. The second varsity 8 had the most success, beating #8 Penn, #13 Indiana and #19 Radcliffe in the first session and #11 Ohio State in the second. They even took home some hardware.

The 2V8 swept its races at the ACC/Big 10/Ivy Duals to earn ACC Crew of the Week pic.twitter.com/03yHZsurJH — Syracuse Women’s Rowing (@CuseWRowing) March 26, 2024

Elsewhere, the first varsity 8 came in second and first in its respective sessions; the varsity 4 won its first race, while the second varsity 4 won its session two meet. The third and fourth varsity 8 squads each finished in second.

The men’s rowing team opens its season the weekend of April 6 at the Pac-12 Invitational in Redwood Shores, California. The Orange are ranked ninth in the IRCA/IRA Poll.