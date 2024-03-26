Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair reaches third all-time in NCAA D1 women’s basketball scoring

While Monday night officially marked the final time Dyaisha Fair would suit up in a uniform for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team, she successfully cemented her legacy one last time with another historic milestone.

Fair jumped from fifth to third all-time on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list after she ended with 20 points in the No. 6 Orange’s Second Round matchup versus the No. 3 Connecticut Huskies. She now sits at 3,403 career points across five seasons combined with Syracuse (2023, 2024) and the Buffalo Bulls (2020-2022), only trailing Kelsey Plum and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark for most all-time points in Division 1 women’s college basketball.

During the game, Fair passed both Jackie Stiles and Kelsey Mitchell. She currently sits exactly one point ahead of Mitchell for third place and concludes her playing career just 125 points behind Plum for second-all-time.

It’s certainly been a journey for Fair, who brought three years’ worth of elite offensive production to the Orange after joining head coach Felisha Legette-Jack from Buffalo. While Fair made the All-ACC first team in the 2022-23 season, she took a massive step forward and easily played her best year with Syracuse this season.

One of the greatest scorers in college basketball.@DyaishaFair is now third in the NCAA record books passing both Jackie Stiles and Kelsey Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/1mkAgV7XUJ — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) March 26, 2024

In mid-January, Fair became the 16th women’s player and the 27th Division 1 college player (men’s or women’s) to reach 3,000 career points. That was also the first time any player from Syracuse basketball or the ACC scored 3,000 career points. After starting off at 16th all-time on the women’s career scoring list, Fair slowly worked her way into the top-three over the rest of the spring.

Fair was also named an All-American — becoming just the second player to do so in program history — and received the second-most votes in this year’s All-ACC first team ballot.

After the game, Fair got some much-deserved praise across the aisle from UConn’s Paige Bueckers, who finished with a game-high 32 points in the Orange’s 74-69 loss to UConn.

"That's one heck of a player. One of the best scorers college basketball has ever seen"



- Paige Bueckers on Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair pic.twitter.com/C0wFL0iWOk — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) March 26, 2024

We’ve belabored the point before, but it’s certainly a remarkable milestone for the five-foot-five guard from Rochester. Monday night didn’t lead to a win, but it did cement one of the program’s most productive players ever into the history books.