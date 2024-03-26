Syracuse football: Rivals’ No. 25 QB Luke Carney commits to the Orange

The Syracuse Orange recruiting spree continued on Monday, as hours after offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon teased another addition, Dallas Christian QB Luke Carney committed to SU:

Carney is rated four stars by Rivals.com and three stars by the other three major recruiting sites. He’s a pro style quarterback who has accumulated over 10,000 yards in his high school career, already starting three years and winning three straight state titles. He most recently threw for 3,723 yards and 38 TDs to just six interceptions.

Carney is now the 8th verbal commit in the 2025 class, putting the Orange in the rank 30-35 range nationally.