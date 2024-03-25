Syracuse women’s basketball: No. 6 Orange come up short, fall to No. 3 UConn 72-64 in Second Round

STORRS, CT — While it was indeed an overall incredible effort in a tough road environment, the No. 6 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team unfortunately couldn’t muster enough of a comeback effort in an eventual 72-64 loss to the No. 3 Connecticut Huskies in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

After trailing by as much as 12 points in the first half, Syracuse stormed back to cut its deficit down to single-digits on multiple occasions but failed to get much closer than that in the postseason matchup of former Big East Rivals. Syracuse did manage to keep things close despite entering as 20.5-point underdogs, but a strong day from Paige Bueckers and a lack of consistent offense for Syracuse ultimately put an end to the Orange’s second season in the Felisha Legette-Jack era.

Dyaisha Fair finished with a team-high 20 points, moving her way from fifth to third on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list. Both Georgia Woolley (18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists) and Sophie Burrows (18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 6/10 from three) each had strong offensive performances, but the Orange only shot 34% from the field compared to 50% from the Huskies.

Unsurprisingly, Bueckers led the way with a game-high 32 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Behind Bueckers, the trio of Ashlynn Shade (19 points), KK Arnold (10 points). and Aaliyah Edwards (11 points and 11 rebounds).

Both teams shot out of the gate immediately on offense, with Syracuse and UConn each beginning the game shooting 4/7 from the field. UConn striked early with a three on its first possession by Arnold, but Woolley responded with consecutive triples after the Orange began the game nearly two minutes without a field goal.

The three-ball certainly provided an early spark — after Bueckers scored inside, Sophie Burrows responded with a corner three-pointer (Syracuse’s third straight make from three) to put the Orange back up 9-7. Woolley scored 8 of the Orange’s first 11 points, and the game remained tied at 11-11 by the first media timeout.

Momentum looked like it would shift toward the end of the first quarter after Syracuse proceeded to miss seven straight shots and Bueckers started to get going on offense. Interestingly, the Orange held on and ended the first quarter only down 18-16 despite the Huskies holding Fair to zero points.

Despite holding on at the start, UConn’s efficient offense continued as Syracuse started to lag behind. After leading as much as 16-13, the Huskies went on a long 15-2 run to put the Orange in a 10-point deficit (26-16) with six and a half minutes in the first half remaining.

Shade knocked down back-to-back corner three-pointers, and a score not too long after from Bueckers forced Legette-Jack to call timeout. At this point, Syracuse was only shooting 29% (7/24) from the field compared to 63% for UConn.

For a moment, the tide shifted a little bit in the Orange’s favor after Burrows knocked down her third three and Woolley converted on an and-one. While the deficit was down to as low as six points (32-26), UConn finished the second quarter with three straight baskets to put Syracuse down 39-28 heading into halftime. Bueckers scored or assisted on 27 points of UConn’s 39 points in the first half, while Woolley scored a team-high 13 points followed by 9 points from Burrows to lead the Orange.

Georgia Woolley andddddd oneeeee!



ESPN pic.twitter.com/4pbsoPCujV — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) March 25, 2024

Despite slow starts from both teams in the second half, Syracuse clawed its way back toward the middle of the third quarter. Down 11 points, Fair knocked down a three-pointer followed by a mid-ranger from Woolley. After another miss from UConn, Burrows drilled a three in transition to put the Orange within three points (41-38) which forced coach Geno Auriemma to call timeout.

Yet again, Syracuse stormed back after UConn extended its lead by a little bit. Fair scored on consecutive possessions to put the Orange only down 48-44, but another three-pointer from Shade saw the Orange behind again by nine points entering the fourth quarter.

Things only intensified after both teams continued to trade off made three-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter. A five-minute stretch without a field goal spelled trouble for the Orange, but it wasn’t over yet. Another three-pointer from Burrows saw Syracuse again only down 65-61 while a jumper from Latham put Syracuse within two points with under two minutes to go.

But, with 27 seconds to go, Arnold knocked down a dagger three-pointer to put the Orange out of reach for good.

While it wasn’t the result most wanted, Syracuse toughed it out and nearly came out on top with another heroic, nail-biting ending.

As the saying goes: until next year.