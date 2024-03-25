NCAA Tournament game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Connecticut Huskies

The Syracuse Orange (24-7) look to advance to the Sweet 16 when they take on the Connecticut Huskies (30-5) tonight in Storrs.

UConn is 14-1 at home this season and is looking to make their 29th straight Sweet 16 while the Orange are looking for their first second round NCAA win since 2016.

Dyaisha Fair carried the Orange down the stretch against Arizona while Paige Bueckers had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in the Huskies win over Jackson State.

We’ve got our things to watch and predictions posts. Dom took a longer look at Fair’s clutch performance from Saturday afternoon. The Huskies have had trouble this season slowing down All-American guards and it will be interesting to see how they try and handle Fair tonight.

Geno Auriemma on Dyaisha Fair and UConn’s struggles defending good guards: “She is going to go off.” — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) March 24, 2024

Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. The game will also be available for stream on ESPN+.

If the Orange win they will advance to Portland to face the Duke Blue Devils, who knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Enjoy the game and Go Orange!