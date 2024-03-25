Syracuse football: Class of 2025 Edge Jaylen Pray commits to the Orange

“Just keep the big men coming” seems to be the current Syracuse Orange recruiting philosophy. A few days after landing a Class of 2025 blocker from Texas, Fran Brown’s staff turned their attention back north for a pickup on the other side of the line.

Jaylen Pray, a 6’7”, 265 lbs. edge rusher from Brunswick, CT, committed to SU this morning:

Pray was one of many potential recruits who visited campus and attended practice on Saturday. In addition to SU, he was also offered by Boston College and had interest from UConn as well.

“After touring the campus, I fell in live with it,” Pray told 247 Sports’ Mike McAllister. “After watching practice, I knew this was the place for me to be successful and achieve my goals of making it to the next level.”

Pray is currently unrated by the major recruiting sites, but this is again a scenario where you can’t teach the build he has. He also notably has five Division 1 basketball offers, including from Maryland and Georgia Tech.

Jaylen becomes the seventh verbal commit from the Class of 2025. Several more prospects were in attendance at practice this morning, so I stress again that Fran is nowhere near done.

Here's a look at his junior year highlights: