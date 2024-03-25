Syracuse football recruiting: Class of 2025 defensive back Jordan Gibbs commits

It’s been a busy weekend for Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange. After hosting a large contingent at Saturday’s practice, the 2025 commitments are picking up.

Defensive back Jordan Gibbs of Middle Island, NY became the third commitment of the weekend. The 6’2 corner committed on Sunday and while he’s unranked he’s got an interesting blend of size and speed.

Congratulations to Jordan Gibbs ‘25 on his commitment to play for @FranBrownCuse and @CuseFootball.



Jordan is HOMEGROWN. He went through our youth program, offseason training,& he is a stellar sprinter on our track team. Couldn’t be prouder & we’re excited for his senior year! pic.twitter.com/NwQQNFWUqS — Coach Sean Kluber (@Coach_Kluber) March 24, 2024

It looks like Fran Brown is using an approach from Doug Marrone’s recruiting playbook in targeting some under the radar multi-sport athletes from the Northeast. Brown is also targeting taller players in the defensive backfield as both 2025 commits stand 6’2”.

Right now Gibbs has no rankings on the recruiting sites and it looks like Syracuse was his first offer. We’ll see if that changes now that he’s the sixth Syracuse commit of the 2025 cycle.