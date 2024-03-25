 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse football recruiting: Class of 2025 defensive back Jordan Gibbs commits

Another Empire State player to stay home

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a busy weekend for Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange. After hosting a large contingent at Saturday’s practice, the 2025 commitments are picking up.

Defensive back Jordan Gibbs of Middle Island, NY became the third commitment of the weekend. The 6’2 corner committed on Sunday and while he’s unranked he’s got an interesting blend of size and speed.

It looks like Fran Brown is using an approach from Doug Marrone’s recruiting playbook in targeting some under the radar multi-sport athletes from the Northeast. Brown is also targeting taller players in the defensive backfield as both 2025 commits stand 6’2”.

Right now Gibbs has no rankings on the recruiting sites and it looks like Syracuse was his first offer. We’ll see if that changes now that he’s the sixth Syracuse commit of the 2025 cycle.

