Syracuse women’s basketball: how to watch the Orange’s NCAA Second Round matchup versus Connecticut

After a late-game rally in the First Round versus Arizona, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team continues its run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a matchup against a very familiar and former Big East rival.

The No. 6 Orange are back at Gampel Pavilion to face the No. 3 Connecticut Huskies in the Second Round. Syracuse is coming off a 74-69 win on Saturday versus the No. 11 Wildcats while UConn soundly defeated No. 14 Jackson State 86-64.

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Orange have beaten the Huskies. Will the tide change this time around for Syracuse?

Here is a breakdown of the matchup plus tip-off time, TV/streaming, facts to know and more:

Teams: Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (24-7, 13-5 versus ACC) versus Connecticut Huskies (30-5, 18-0 versus Big East)

Day & Time: Monday, March 25, 6 p.m. EST

Location: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN/ESPN+

Radio: Cuse.com

Rivalry: 4-38 all-time, UConn

First meeting: Both teams first faced off on January 20, 1988 up north in Syracuse. The Orange actually beat the Huskies 68-54 and won two of the first three all-time matchups. Since then, Syracuse has only beaten UConn twice (1992 and 1996) and enters Monday’s game with a 26-game losing streak versus the Huskies.

Last Meeting: Interestingly, Syracuse last faced UConn in the Second Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament (the Orange lost by 37 points in the Alamodome). That UConn team was a one-seed who went on to advance to the Final Four. The Orange are 3-15 all-time versus UConn on the road.

Head coaches: Syracuse - Felisha Legette-Jack (2nd year, 44–20 all-time record) | Connecticut - Geno Auriemma (39th year, 1,210-161 all-time record)

Coach bio: Since first taking the helm during the 1985-86 season, Auriemma has essentially created one of women’s college basketball’s most popular and successful brands. Among his laundry list of accomplishments include 11 NCAA Championships, 22 Final Four appearances and eight Naismith Coach of the Year awards. In 39 years, he’s led the Huskies 28 conference regular season championships. Yeah...

Implications of a win: A win would be the Orange’s first over UConn since January 1996. It would also be Syracuse’s first appearance in the Sweet 16 since the 2015-16 season, which was when the program advanced to the championship game.

Implications of a loss: A loss would be Syracuse’s 27th consecutive defeat to the Huskies and its second straight in the NCAA Tournament. It was also mark the 12th time Syracuse has failed to get past the Second Round in 13 total NCAA Tournament trips.