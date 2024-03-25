Syracuse women’s basketball: predictions and poll vs Connecticut

The Syracuse Orange continue their 2024 NCAA Tournament journey tonight against the 3-seed Connecticut Huskies.

The game is scheduled to tip at 6:00 on ESPN and here’s our predictions:

Kevin: UConn 79, Syracuse 67

Can this Orange team find the magic to pull off a road win against the talented Huskies? It’s going to take a lot more Dyaisha Fair magic along with help from the rest of the Syracuse squad. The Huskies are a bit depleted inside as they are using Paige Bueckers at forward and there’s a chance for Syracuse’s relentless offensive rebounding to cause problems tonight. I think UConn’s got a bit too much firepower but expect the Orange to be in the game until late in the 4th quarter.

Max: UConn 82, Syracuse 65

The Orange run ends here. UConn just has too many weapons for Felisha Legette-Jack’s crew to handle. SU will focus heavily on Bueckers, opening the door for guard Nika Muhl and forward Aaliyah Edwards to feast in the pick-and-roll game. I’m also not sure who can box out Edwards on the boards, as she’s one of the best rebounders (9.4 rpg) in the country. While the Orange most likely won’t pull off the upset, it’s still extremely impressive to see Legette-Jack get Syracuse in the Round of 32 in just her second year.

Mike: UConn 84, Syracuse 62

I cannot overstate how impressive FLJ’s squad has been this year. I also cannot overstate that this is an extreme longshot for ‘Cuse and there is zero shame in losing to a juggernaut like UConn. Dyaisha is a generational talent who just doesn’t have quite the same support cast as her Round Two opponent, and she can only do so much to will the Orange to an upset here - especially after getting banged up against Arizona. A remarkable season comes to a bitter end tonight, but fuels future SU squads onto deeper runs.

Dom: UConn 87, Syracuse 71

It pains me to write this sentence after covering this program for the last two years and counting (this could very well be my last game coverage as an undergraduate student), but Syracuse would need some unorthodox performances (particularly on offense) to pull this one off. It isn’t totally impossible, but at least two players outside of Fair would need to be punching well above their weight with scoring. That didn’t really happen versus Arizona, but we’ll see if that could change against the Huskies.

