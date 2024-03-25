Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs Connecticut

The Syracuse Orange continue their 2024 NCAA Tournament journey tonight against the 3-seed Connecticut Huskies. UConn advanced with a 86-64 win over Jackson State and they will have their home crowd behind them in Gampel Pavilion.

The game is scheduled to tip at 6:00 on ESPN and here’s what we are watching for:

Kevin: Get out of the gate faster

This Syracuse team has made a bad habit out of starting slow and they need to change that tonight. The Orange need to take the UConn crowd out of the game early and put the pressure on the hosts to have to rally. Syracuse needs to avoid careless turnovers and continue to work the ball inside against a Huskies team that is talented, but thin up front.

Max: Continue the defensive pressure

With their season hanging in the balance, the Orange defense stood tall, forcing four turnovers in the final five minutes to keep hope alive. SU finished with 21+ takeaways for the seventh time this year, its most since Duke on Feb. 22. The Huskies commit just 12.8 turnovers per game (25th best in NCAA), so one trend will be broken on Monday. The Georgia Woolley/Dyaisha Fair combo needs to smother Paige Bueckers and force UConn’s offense elsewhere.

Mike: Who else makes their mark?

All eyes will be on the David v. Goliath matchup of Dyaisha Fair against Paige Bueckers, and while both will be heavily leaned on, at least one of the other eight players on the court should make a difference too. Georgia Woolley had an off game against Arizona and the Orange need her outside shooting to keep up with a Huskies squad that’s also very efficient from the arc. If not her, maybe Alaina Rice? SU likely needs a second deep shot to prevail here.

Dom: Second effort all the way through

Syracuse faced another slowish start but managed to crawl its way back from a small deficit in the win over Arizona. Most of that came from some great shotmaking from Fair, but the Orange also benefitted from an aggressive ramp up on defense which forced the Wildcats into more turnovers coupled with more success in battling on the offensive glass. UConn has the clear talent and home-court on its side, but Syracuse has played top-15 teams close throughout this season, and I don’t expect that to change on Monday.

What will you be watching for tonight?