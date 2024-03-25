Syracuse football: Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes help bring culture, drive from Georgia

When reloading the Syracuse Orange football roster, Fran Brown and his staff had a very strong focus on family. We’ll make the joke that SU is really “New Jersey’s College Team” many times over the next year.

But the new head coach has built relationships with more than just regional recruits. Two of the new Orange receivers followed Fran from his previous home in Athens, and they too brought the championship mentality well established in the Georgia Bulldogs’ locker room.

The elder of the duo is Jackson Meeks, an Alabama native and 2-time National Champion with UGA. At 6’2”, 205 lbs., Meeks clocks in with the most muscle in the receivers’ room and the most experience at the college level. Despite not getting many targets during his three seasons with the Dawgs, Jackson was, in Kriby Smart’s own words, a “special teams demon.”

He got that way by sitting next to Fran every day.

“Me and Coach Fran are actually very close,” Meeks said. “At Georgia, we had special teams meetings together. Coach Fran sat by me for two years, every day. He’d tell me every day what I did good the previous day, what I did bad the previous day, you know, so we already had a close experience. I didn’t achieve everything that I want to achieve at Georgia, so I had to move on, and God led me here. God let me follow Fran.”

Now settled in Syracuse for his senior season, Meeks has wasted no time in establishing himself as a mentor for a position group with only two other upperclassmen.

“I think he’s really been the leader of that room,” QB Kyle McCord said of Meeks. “There’s a lot of young, raw talent, and then there’s Jackson.”

“(Georgia) taught me what it looks like to be elite,” Meeks said. “I try to tell my teammates ‘It’s always the small things.’ In Georgia, everything was detailed. And up here we make everything detailed. Detailed, Accountable, Relentless, Tough.”

As for his role with the Orange? Expect it to be a big one.

“It’s amazing, because all the attention’s gonna be on O.G.,” he said with a grin as Gadsden walked by. “I’m gonna have my one-on-ones, I’m gonna have my opportunities to make plays because we have a great player like O.G., a once-in-a-generational talent.”

Then there’s Zeed Haynes, a former four-star from Philly who was highly sought-after in high school. As his primary recruiter at Georgia, Brown won over Haynes and beat out Penn State for his services. A year later, Fran recruited him again.

“He was telling me how he would take care of me, and he will always make sure that I’m gonna be in the best position for myself,” Haynes said. “He’s gonna help me grow into a better man and get to the next level of where I want to be. After he said that, knowing he was already my coach for a year at Georgia, it was just a no-brainer.”

Haynes appeared in four games for the Bulldogs, preserving his redshirt and the chance to stay in Orange for a very long time. But whether it’s for all four years or not, the former Top-5 PA prospect has a lot to offer his new team.

“Whatever the coaches need me to contribute to, that’s what I can do,” Haynes said. “You need me to be the receiver to go deep, go short, run a screen, whatever it is, I can do it.”

With the confidence both these guys have, the receiving corps. looks to have both a short- and long-term source of leadership.

Now, they wait to sic ‘em on the ACC.