Syracuse football: Marcus Upton, Class of 2025 DB, commits to the Orange

The Syracuse Orange picked up two more Class of 2025 recruits on Saturday, and one of them is from the region Fran Brown’s staff has been hammering since his arrival. Marcus Upton, a 2nd-Team All South Jersey and 1st-Team All-Conference DB, is the program’s latest addition:

Upton received his Orange offer last month and visited a team practice on Saturday. He also had interest from Temple, Boston College, NC State, Pitt, West Virginia, and several others.

Upton hails from Winslow Township, about 20 miles southeast of Philly and Brown’s home of Camden. The 6’1”, 185 lbs. athlete is unrated so far by major recruiting sites but has another season to change that.

His addition, along with that of offensive lineman Byron Washington, brings SU up to five verbal commitments in the Class of 2025. Judging by the sheer number of prospects on campus for the first two spring practices, there are likely a lot more on the way in the coming weeks.

Here’s Upton’s most recent highlight reel: