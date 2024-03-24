Syracuse football: Top-100 OL Byron Washington commits to the Orange

There have been plenty of big Syracuse Orange football recruits the past four months, but none are quite literally as big as this Texas blindside blocker.

Byron Washington, a 6’8”, 380 lbs. offensive lineman from state champion DeSoto high school, announced his commitment to SU Saturday night. He was previously a Texas Longhorns Crystal Ball projection.

Washington received an offer from SU back in December, just a few weeks after Fran Brown took over as head coach. The consensus three-star prospect was also offered by TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Oregon, Houston, and several others.

This combination of size and strength is so rare that one might call it unnatural - and in Washington’s case, it truly is. He dealt with such a sudden growth spurt once that he needed emergency surgery to prevent serious structural damage. But years of physical therapy that followed helped mold Byron into the athlete he is today - one who specializes in dishing out pancakes to the opposition.

Washington was in attendance during Saturday’s football practice, and even among the dozens of visitors on the sidelines, he was hard to miss. His addition, along with one other, brings the Class of 2025 recruit count up to five, as well as the (eligible) offensive linemen count for that season up to 13.

Here are some highlights from Washington’s 2023 campaign: