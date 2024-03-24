NCAA MBB Tournament Sunday open thread

We’ve made it to the end of the opening weekend Syracuse Orange fans. After today we’ll be down to the Sweet 16, will Duke and Clemson be able to join UNC and NC State?

Yesterday we saw NC State continue their incredible run winning their 7th game in 12 days and sending Oakland packing. Of course we know that DJ Burns isn’t the one pushing the Wolfpack forward this March...

Jim Boeheim really propelled NC State to a miracle Sweet 16 run huh — Ryan McDonnell (@RyanMcD29) March 24, 2024

Which games are you excited about today? Do you still believe in Yale? Are you pro-ACC or anti-Duke? Can anyone beat UConn?

Heading into today, we have two people tied in first in the men’s TNIAAM Bracket Challenge while Shaedon7LSU leads the TNIAAM WBB Bracket Challenge.

Share all your college basketball thoughts here.