Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair delivered legacy-defining NCAA Tournament performance

STORRS, CT — When the buzzer sounded at the end of the third quarter, the Syracuse Orange community all held its collective breath when All-American women’s basketball team guard Dyaisha Fair landed awkwardly and remained on the ground. With Saturday’s First Round matchup versus the Arizona Wildcats tied up at 51-51, the Orange’s historic season felt like it would end on a wildly heartbreaking note when Fair went down.

“I was just hoping it wasn’t anything serious. At first, when stuff like that happens, you think the worst, and at first it was just overwhelming,” Fair said following the No. 6 Orange’s 74-69 win over the No. 11 Wildcats. “But I knew once I felt good, or I knew I was able to go, in the back of my mind, my team is still counting on me. If I can go, I’ll go.”

Fair finished with a game-high 32 points, 4 assists and 6 steals versus Arizona, including 21 points in the second half and 13 points in the fourth quarter alone. Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, Fair received a thunderous applause from the crowd at Gampel Pavilion and followed that up with another signature performance for the All-American guard.

Fair scored the Orange’s final 11 points of the game — including this memorable three-pointer at the top of the key to give Syracuse the lead for good with under 90 seconds left:

While Syracuse never trailed by more than nine points (31-22), the Orange led for exactly two minutes and five seconds all game. Syracuse entered the game with consecutive losses to NC State and Florida State, and even with a successful year, major outlets like ESPN and The Athletic penciled the Orange in as clear underdogs.

Those circumstances certainly didn’t appear to favor the Orange, and that’s before Fair came down with the injury scare to end the third quarter.

Fortunately, it only took two words for coach Felisha Legette-Jack to insert Fair back onto the court, setting up another incredible individual performance by the superstar guard:

““When she was down, I said, ‘you can’t be crying. No crying. There’s too many cameras on you.’ She said, ‘give me a towel then,’” Legette-Jack said in the postgame press conference. “When she came to the bench and I looked at her, she said, ‘coach, I’m good.’ “I smacked her hand so hard, I might have broke her arm.”

This obviously wasn’t the first time Fair delivered late when it mattered most — harken back to previous successful performances versus the likes of Notre Dame, FSU and Louisville where she propelled the Orange down the stretch.

Something was notable this time around — Legette-Jack and Syracuse got the best of both worlds. Yes, Fair shined yet again in another signature Orange win this year, but it’s also hard not to look at the rest of the team stepping up as well.

Syracuse was down by 5 points with 3 minutes left in the game.



Then Dyaisha Fair outscored Arizona by herself 13-3 to close it out. She finished the game with 32 points



That begins with Kennedi Perkins, Syracuse’s best player off the bench in the win over Arizona. With the game tied at 51-51, Perkins drilled a mid-range jumper to give Syracuse its first lead of the game with under nine minutes to go. She ended with 8 points (third-most on the Orange) and a team-high plus-13 in 23 minutes off the bench.

“I think just staying ready whenever my name is called. I saw we were down. I knew we needed some points. I didn’t want to go home, and I knew my teammates didn’t want to go home,” Perkins said. “So I did what I needed to do to continue this journey that we have.”

Fair ended up scoring roughly 43% of Syracuse’s total points, but it was the Orange’s all-around effort particularly in the second half which changed the course of the game for good.

Syracuse forced Arizona to turn the ball over 21 times, which led to a plus-10 advantage in points off turnovers. The Orange also secured eight extra offensive rebounds, thanks mainly to the duo of Alyssa Latham and Kyra Wood. And, after turning the ball over 13 times in the first half, the Orange only did so four more times the rest of the way.

“Who’s willing to jump in those shoes? It might be all of us have to go in at the same time... I looked at my five that was getting ready to sub in, all the players that was out there, they never blinked like ‘what are we going to do?’ They looked like they were just locked on ready,” Legette-Jack said.

Monday will certainly bring a lot of stakes to the table. Now with 3,382 career points, Fair is realistically in play to jump in the top-three on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list. She needs just 12 points to pass Jackie Stiles for fourth all-time and sits only 21 points back from passing Kelsey Mitchell for third.

And yes, the Orange earned their first NCAA Tournament win in Legette-Jack’s tenure and their first in three years. That also means Syracuse is now primed for a Second Round clash versus the No. 3 Connecticut Huskies.

For now, none of that matters. Yet again, just when you thought the Orange were about to be counted out, they miraculously came through yet again. In the eyes of Fair and the rest of the team, the story for this season can still be written.