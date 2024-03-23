Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange start slow, use strong second half to surge past Hobart, 13-7

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team traveled to Seneca Lake on Saturday to battle both the Hobart Statesmen and the elements, and came home with a sloppy, 13-7 victory in the 109th meeting between the Upstate foes.

Temperatures in the 20’s and snow on the ground is not what you want when you’re talking lacrosse, but such is the potential nature of outdoor lacrosse in New York in March.

With the win, ‘Cuse retained the Kraus-Simmons Trophy for the 10th consecutive year and the 34th time in the 37 years it’s been awarded.

It was an uneven and messy performance from the Orange, although another solid showing from the defense as SU improved their record to 9-2 on the season.

The first half was especially rough as some bad turnovers and questionable decision making led ‘Cuse to a narrow, 6-5 halftime edge.

The team came out in the second half with better purpose, scoring four goals in succession in the opening seven minutes of the third quarter to take a 10-5 lead. The Statesmen punched back with a pair of goals to close the quarter and make it a 10-7 Orange lead going to the final frame. In the fourth, SU scored all three goals in a much better, 7-2 second half that helped them secure the win.

‘Cuse committed 15 turnovers on the afternoon, most of which were either throwaways or forced passes into traffic. That number doesn’t look so bad next to Hobart’s 23 turnovers, though, a stat that allowed the Orange to attempt 13 more shots (45-32) and eight more on goal (25-17).

While there was untidy play on SU’s part, there was certainly not a lack of energy or effort as the Orange’s physicality and ground ball domination (42-29) helped make life difficult for Hobart.

SU’s defense was once again tremendous, holding the Statesmen to seven goals while creating 10 caused turnovers and limiting them to only 17 shots on cage. The ‘Cuse defense has given up a combined 17 goals in the last three games (5.67 per game).

The offense had another very well balanced day in terms of point distribution. For the second straight game, seven players scored multiple points and every one of those players finished with either three or two points. Nobody took over the game for the Orange offense and had a five or six point day; they spread it around nicely and kept everyone involved.

Christian Mulé led with a hat trick, and was one of four players with three points. Sammy English (2G, 1A), Michael Leo (1G, 2A) and Joey Spallina (3A) joined him at that number.

Owen Hiltz did not play in this game, and in his absence, freshman Trey Deere (2G) got the start and scored the first two goals of his career. I thought Trey played well in this game and looked good moving the ball and certainly in scoring two goals in the first meaningful action of his college career.

Billy Dwan (2G) scored a pair of transition goals, and Finn Thomson’s (1G, 1A) two points included an insane over-the-back scoop goal facing away from net. Luke Rhoa (1G) and Jake Stevens (1G) each had a goal, and Saam Olexo (1A, 6GB) had an assist to go with six big GBs.

Mason Kohn (7-of-13) and John Mullen (6-of-11) both fought and scrapped hard to help SU grab a 13-11 edge on face-offs against a good Hobart FOGO unit.

Will Mark (10SV, 3GB) had another strong game in net with 10 saves, three GBs and a .588 save percentage. In front of him, Billy Dwan (1GB, 2CT), Carter Rice (2CT) and Matt Wright (2GB, 2CT) all caused multiple turnovers, while Saam Olexo (6GB), Riley Figueiras (2GB, 1CT) and Nick Caccamo (3GB) all picked up multiple loose balls.

The Orange will be back in action next weekend when they resume ACC play and travel to South Bend, IN to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, March 30 at 2 PM on ACC Network.