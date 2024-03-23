Syracuse women’s basketball: Fair shines in clutch as No. 6 Syracuse beats No. 11 Arizona 74-69 in First Round thriller

STORRS, CT — Despite leading for roughly two minutes’ worth of total game time, the No. 6 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team mobilized behind some incredible second-effort plays and a fourth quarter takeover by Dyaisha Fair to defeat the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats 74-69 in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Orange cut their deficit down multiple times, but the Wildcats remained in front by multiple baskets for over 80% of the game before Syracuse rallied in the second half to secure the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in three years and the first in coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure.

Fair finished with a game-high 32 points on 11/22 shooting (4/11 from three) with 4 assists and 6 steals while also overcoming an injury scare late in the third quarter. With the Orange down five, Fair took the game over for good and scored four consecutive baskets. Alyssa Latham finished with 10 points, while Kennedi Perkins (8 points and 3 assists) and Georgia Woolley (8 points, 7 rebounds and 7 turnovers) also chipped in on offensive in the win.

Skylar Jones led the way for the Wildcats with 24 points followed by some solid contributions from Jada Williams (14 points) and Helena Pueyo (11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals). While both teams shot relatively similar from the field, Syracuse had significant advantages in points off turnovers (26-16) and offensive rebounds (17-7).

Syracuse managed to go shot for shot versus Arizona to start the game off. After a quick layup by Cunningham just seconds in, Fair responded with a leaning mid-range jumper to give Syracuse its first basket. A layup from Kyra Wood followed by a free throw from Alaina Rice put the Orange only down 8-5, but the Wildcats’ responded with an 8-0 run which forced Legette-Jack to call a very early timeout.

Syracuse trailed 13-5 just three and a half minutes into the game, a stretch which saw Arizona begin the game shooting 6/8 from the field. The duo of Cunningham and Jones combined for 10 of the Wildcats’ first 13 points. After the timeout, Sophie Burrows scored a contested layup right off the bench to cut the Orange’s deficit down to six points.

Syracuse’s bench did spark a decent run after the first media timeout. Varejao and Alyssa Latham each scored inside while Burrows drilled a corner three to put the Orange only down 16-14.

From there, the offense started to cool after a hot start — Syracuse missing its eight last field goals and turned the ball over four times in its last 12 possessions of the first quarter as Arizona held on to a 21-15 lead. But the Orange showed some signs of life at the beginning of the second quarter after Latham scored on the team’s first possession followed a semi-transition layup from Woolley. After Syracuse was only down 23-22, Arizona responded by proceeding to make four straight field goals led by back-to-back three-pointers from Jada Williams.

The Orange trailed 31-22 at the second media timeout — their largest deficit up to this point in the game — but that doesn’t mean things were out of reach just yet. Despite not scoring a field goal for roughly five and a half straight minutes, second chance efforts by Wood and Latham on back-to-back possessions allowed Syracuse to trim the deficit back down to four (31-27), forcing Arizona to call timeout. The Orange only trailed 37-32 by halftime, despite 13 first-half turnover, as each team was led by their star guard with Fair (11 points) for Syracuse and Skylar Jones for Arizona (12 points).

Syracuse’s backcourt came out from halftime on the aggressive, with Fair and Woolley scoring the Orange’s first 10 points of the third quarter. It was yet again a back and forth as Syracuse managed to get close before Arizona pulled ahead yet again, but a layup from Kennedi Perkins put Syracuse only down 47-44 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

To end the quarter, Fair converted a fastbreak layup off a steal to tie the game at 51-51 heading into the fourth quarter.

Momentum slowly shifted toward Syracuse to start off the fourth quarter. With Fair briefly off the floor after a tough fall, Perkins knocked down a mid-range jumper to give the Orange their first lead (53-51) all game with 8:42 remaining (writer’s note: Fair fortunately returned to the game shortly after. Each team traded baskets as Arizona went ahead again 60-59 with five and a half minutes to go.

After trailing by five points again (64-59), Fair came back in full force and mustered a personal 13-0 run to put Syracuse up in the game’s final two minutes. After playing the free throw game, a pair of missed Arizona three-point attempts sealed the deal for ‘Cuse.

Syracuse now advanced to the Second Round for the first time since the 2020-21 season and the eighth time in program history. Up next for the Orange is a (very) highly-anticipated matchup on Monday versus a familiar rival — the No. 3 UConn Huskies.