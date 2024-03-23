Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange survive tense ACC thriller, 15-14, over Virginia

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team came out on top of a fantastic Top 10 lacrosse game on Saturday afternoon down in Charlottesville, beating the Virginia Cavaliers, 15-14, to improve to 7-3 on the season, and 5-0 in ACC play.

This was an incredibly tense, close game that was basically the epitome of high level, ACC lacrosse. This is what you get when two of the best teams in the country meet and spar it out for two and a half hours.

It actually didn't start out that way, as early sloppy play from SU helped Virginia jump out to an early advantage. The Orange threw the ball away on their first three draw wins of the game, and lacked defensive marking to help the Cavaliers take a 5-1 lead halfway through the first quarter.

But they turned it around quickly, with the help of their improved power play unit, to score four straight to tie the game at 5-5 early in the second.

The tie would become the theme of the rest of the game, as the teams traded goals and played an air-tight game all the way to the end. The game was tied at every single score from five all the way up to 12, as well as 14. Thankfully, UVA never tied it at 15.

The back-and-forth affair gave ‘Cuse their third Top 10 win of the season, another big resume builder for the postseason and kept them perfect in-conference.

It was also an important performance to show that this team knows how to gut out a win against a good team while not being at their best. When they beat North Carolina last weekend, they romped to an incredible win while playing a near-flawless game. But winning ugly is just as, if not more, important than winning pretty. They weren’t at their best today, and they emerged with a hard-fought road victory. This was as big a maturation game as any for this SU team this season.

Coming home with another top win‼️ pic.twitter.com/ldLd3f7OvM — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 23, 2024

It was a sloppy game from SU, especially early. They committed 11 first half turnovers, and 16 for the game, which really diminished their impressive performance at the draw circle. The Orange dominated draws on the day with a 21-12 advantage, but I counted five times when they threw it away after a draw win. As a result, the teams both took 30 shots for the game.

When they weren’t throwing it away, the offense had another good day as they continue to improve through the middle of the season. They shot 50 percent (15-of-30) and had 10 assists on their 15 goals as their ball and player movement within the framework of the half-field offense keeps getting better and better. They executed some very nice off-ball cuts and interior passes that led to goals this afternoon.

Another big aspect of this game for the offense was their quick-strike ability in response to Virginia goals. Seven times in this game, UVA scored to take the lead or extend it, only to see SU score a goal right back within two minutes. Five of those times was in about one minute, and twice the Orange scored directly off the ensuing draw control. They made sure the Cavaliers were never able to get comfortable even with as many times as they took a lead.

Maddy Baxter (5G) had her best day of the season with five goals to lead the team in scoring. As per usual, four of Maddy’s five goals were unassisted because of her fantastic dodging and ability to shoot and score on the run.

Olivia Adamson (2G, 2A), Emma Tyrrell (2G, 2A, 2CT) and Payton Rowley (2G, 2A) all had two of each for four points, and Tyrrell had a massive play defensively with a trail check against a UVA clear attempt that gave ‘Cuse an extra possession with just about 2:30 left in the game. It was a game-winning play, for sure.

Emma Ward (1G, 2A) had three points, and her one goal just happened to be the 100th of her career. Natalie Smith (2G) added a pair of goals to round out the multiple point scorers.

Goal 1⃣0⃣0⃣ for Emma Ward



ACCNX pic.twitter.com/P78z7a55aL — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 23, 2024

The defense had an interesting day as they went with the strategy of having Kaci Benoit face-guard Morgan Schwab, UVA’s leading scorer who also led the country in total assists coming into the day. In the first half, they did so within the zone, which left the rest of the defense zoning 6-on-6 with Benoit shadowing Schwab. In the second half, the team switched over to man with Benoit continuing the face-guard.

The man seemed to work a little more effectively as it cut down on the off-ball cutting and goal scoring right in front of cage, and the defense was able to hold the Cavs to just five second half goals after nine in the first.

Delaney Sweitzer had a really good day with nine saves, including the biggest of the day with about 15 seconds remaining to stop Virginia from tying it up. In front of her, Bianca Chevarie (5GB, 3CT) was outstanding with five ground balls and three caused turnovers. Chevarie’s got tremendous athleticism, and she was really able to utilize it when the Orange went to man.

Kate Mashewske (18DC) had one of the best days of her career, winning 18 of the 21 draw wins to herself. She just absolutely dominated all day long, popping draw after draw right up in the air behind her. She did have a couple loose passes that led to turnovers, so that’s something to clean up, but mostly she just dominated on the restarts.

The Orange have a quick turnaround as they will face yet another Top 10 opponent this coming Wednesday, March 27 back in the JMA Dome when the Loyola Greyhounds come calling at 4 PM on ESPN U.