Syracuse sports Saturday game thread

It’s Saturday and we’ve got a lot of Syracuse Orange action today, plus the NCAA Men’s Tournament, so we’ll use this to collect all your thoughts.

The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team starts the day at Virginia with a game against the Cavaliers at Noon on the ACCNX. Kayla Treanor’s Orange have been on a roll and hope to grab a tough ACC road win.

Gary Gait’s men’s team heads to Hobart to compete for the Kraus-Simmons Trophy. That game was moved up to 3:30 due to our second winter weather and is available to stream on HWSAthletics.com.

The main event is the NCAA Women’s Tournament where the Orange women are taking on the Arizona Wildcats at 3:30 on ESPN2. Can Syracuse advance to face UConn?

It’s been a pretty chaotic couple of days in the men’s tournament with Auburn joining Kentucky on the knocked out list. Greg Sankey’s going to be left putting his faith in Rick Barnes and Buzz Williams.