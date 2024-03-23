Syracuse lacrosse gameday: Virginia and Hobart preview

March is rolling right along, and so, too, are the Syracuse Orange lacrosse teams.

The women have scored 20 goals in back-to-back games, including a Top 10 thrashing of North Carolina last weekend, and now they turn their attention to another Top 10 opponent in the red-hot Virginia Cavaliers.

The men have won four in a row, including a pair of Top 5 wins over Johns Hopkins and their absolute dismantling of Duke on Wednesday. They will take the drive west for their first true road game as they meet their most common opponent, the Hobart Statesmen, for the 109th time and battle for the Kraus-Simmons Trophy for the 37th time.

The women are set for a 12 PM opening draw on ACC Network Extra down in Charlottesville.

The men’s start time has moved up an hour and a half due to a “bitter, cold chill” in the forecast for today. The game will now be played at 3:30 PM and stream on the Hobart athletics website.

Women vs. Virginia

All-time series : 30th meeting; Syracuse leads, 16-13

: 30th meeting; Syracuse leads, 16-13 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 21-9, on April 1, 2023

: Syracuse W, 21-9, on April 1, 2023 Virginia last year : 11-7 overall, 6-3 ACC; lost to Albany, 16-14, in NCAA First Round

: 11-7 overall, 6-3 ACC; lost to Albany, 16-14, in NCAA First Round Virginia this year: 9-1 overall, 3-1 ACC

The biggest surprise in the country this season might just be the Virginia Cavaliers, who in the offseason had to replace head coach Julie Myers, the only head coach in program history. They also lost three of their top four scorers from last year’s team, including superstar Rachel Clark, who’s currently Boston College’s leading scorer.

And yet, under new head coach Sonia Lamonica, UVA is actually having a much better season in 2024.

The Cavs are off to a 9-1 start, with their only loss being in overtime to North Carolina a month ago. Since then, they’ve won six games in a row with wins over Notre Dame and James Madison in two of their last three. They’re one of the hottest teams in the country at the moment.

Scouting Virginia

Virginia ranks 19th in the country in scoring offense (14.80 goals per game) and 22nd in the country in scoring defense (9.30 goals per game). Offensively, they’re seventh in the country with a .507 shooting percentage and second with 9.70 assists per game.

The leader of their offense is Morgan Schwab (15G, 40A, 55P), who leads the country in total assists and is second in the country in total points. She’s a distribution machine, and it’s going to be a tall task to figure out how the ‘Cuse defense will defend against her keen passing abilities.

Overall, they’re exceedingly well balanced with seven 20-point scorers already, and eight 10-goal scorers. To pair with Schwab’s distributing, Katia Carnevale (29G, 7A, 36P), Mackenzie Hoeg (25G, 3A, 28P) and Jenna Dinardo (22G, 6A, 28P) are all 20-goal scorers.

Madison Alaimo (12G, 14A, 26P), Kate Miller (13G, 11A, 24P) and Kiki Shaw (15G, 8A, 23P) round out the 20-point scorers, and Kate Galica (11G, 3A, 14P) completes the 10-goal scorers in addition to leading the team in draw controls (38).

Defensively, goalie Mel Josephson (9.06 GAA) is having a fantastic season. She’s tied for 12th in the country with a .500 save percentage, so the Orange shooters need to be on point. She’s also tied for 11th in total saves with 87 and has a 9.06 goals-against average.

Men vs. Hobart

All-time series : 109th meeting; Syracuse leads, 80-26-2

: 109th meeting; Syracuse leads, 80-26-2 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 18-7, on March 25, 2023

: Syracuse W, 18-7, on March 25, 2023 Hobart last year : 5-8 overall, 1-4 Atlantic 10

: 5-8 overall, 1-4 Atlantic 10 Hobart this year: 3-4 overall, 0-0 Atlantic 10

Hobart is hovering just below .500 on the season with losses to Colgate, Michigan, Cornell and Albany, with wins over Canisius, Robert Morris and LeMoyne.

Scouting Hobart

The Statesmen rank 35th in the country in scoring offense (12.00 goals per game) and 66th in the country in scoring defense (14.14 goals per game). They’re also seventh in the country in face-off winning percentage (.616).

They’re led by a Camillus kid in senior attack Anthony Dattellas (16G, 12A, 28P). Freshman attack Chris Patterson (12G, 6A, 18P) is second on the team in goals and points, while another Syracuse native in junior Will Delano (8G, 7A, 15P) rounds out their attack unit.

Canadian David Peterkin (12G, 2A, 14P) leads their midfield, while Syracuse native and brother of ‘Cuse’s Max Rosa, Alex Rosa (10G, 2A, 12P), is tied for fifth on the team in points with James Greene (7G, 5A, 12P).

Like SU, Hobart has a pair of strong FOGO’s to help them win possession battles. Adam Shea (77-of-129, .597) and Mike Valent (48-of-74, .649) are both having great seasons, so this should be an interesting matchup with the Orange’s 1-2 punch at the dot.

Sophomore goalie Elhanan Wilson has started all seven games and has a .467 save percentage and a 13.63 goals-against average.