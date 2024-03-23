Syracuse women’s basketball: predictions and poll vs Arizona

The sixth-seed Syracuse Orange (23-7) will take on the eleventh-seed Arizona Wildcats (18-15) this afternoon at 3:30 on ESPN2. The winner will advance to face the winner of UConn vs Jackson State on Monday evening.

Arizona is a 1.5 point favorite on DraftKings, but here’s what we think will happen.

Kevin: Syracuse 68, Arizona 63

Coming off a long lay-off, the Orange might be out of rhythm to start the game. However, the rest should be good for Dyaisha Fair and I’d look for her to be more active from the start. A lot of people are leaning towards Arizona but Syracuse has an advantage inside and I think offensive rebounding will be the key factor to get the Orange to the next round.

Dom: Syracuse 72, Arizona 62

Syracuse will certainly be determined to redeem itself after its quick exit from the ACC Tournament, and while the matchup is a tough one, Arizona still ranks as a tier below most of the ACC teams the Orange faced this season. The Wildcats’ defense does have a very likely chance to make life difficult for Syracuse on offense, but the Orange boast statistical advantages across the board and will have a chip on their shoulder.

Mike: Syracuse 62, Arizona 56

SU came out flat after their last long break, and I highly doubt FLJ lets that happen again. We know Dyaisha will score plenty so to me it’s up to how the rest of the rotation picks their shots against a disciplined defense. This matchup is set up all too well for some more 4th quarter magic and not even the curse of playing in Connecticut will stop that this time.

